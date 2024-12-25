News 9

124 cases of false and exaggerated cosmetics advertising detected

입력 2024.12.25 (00:01)

[Anchor]

You should be cautious of cosmetics advertisements claiming, "Just apply it and you'll lose weight."

Many companies have been caught selling cosmetics through false and exaggerated advertising, despite the lack of verified effects.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

A woman in her 30s who is usually very interested in dieting.

After seeing an internet advertisement claiming "apply it and lose weight," she bought and tried a diet cream but saw no significant results.

[Diet cream user: "It was said to be effective for managing swelling, and that applying it while moving would help with body shape management... After applying it a few times, I didn't feel much effect..."]

If you search for diet creams online, you can still easily find related products.

Most claim to be effective in breaking down fat or reducing body fat.

However, medically, it is impossible to lose weight with cosmetics that are not classified as drugs.

[Kim Beom-jun/Professor of Dermatology at Chung-Ang University Hospital: "There may be possibilities for temporary improvements in things like sagging elasticity, but it is difficult to claim any dieting effects or medicinal properties."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety inspected 200 cosmetic advertisements posted on internet sites and found that over 60%, or 124 cases, were false or exaggerated advertisements.

Most of these advertisements claimed effects such as body fat reduction, which could lead to a misunderstanding that they are drugs.

The Ministry has instructed the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block access to the 124 identified advertisements and has directed administrative measures against 13 companies to the relevant local authorities.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

