Son Heung-min aims to revive Tottenham during Boxing Day

입력 2024.12.25 (00:01)

[Anchor]

Tottenham, a team in crisis that has failed to make the 'top 10' in the English Premier League, is facing a hectic Boxing Day schedule.

As the year comes to an end, there is interest in whether Son Heung-min, who has consistently scored many goals during this time, will once again deliver a goal as 'Sonta Claus.'

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

In the League Cup quarter-finals, Son Heung-min surprised everyone with a corner kick goal, but just three days later, he bowed his head in pain after a crushing defeat against Liverpool.

As the UK enters the so-called 'Boxing Day' holiday, which is the day after Christmas, the Premier League is also set for a fierce football festival with a hectic schedule and intense competition for rankings.

For Tottenham and Son, now pushed out of the league's top 10, this could be a tough but potentially rewarding opportunity for a comeback.

Starting with the Nottingham match on Dec. 27, a 'Korean Derby' against Hwang Hee-chan will take place on Dec. 30, marking a fateful three-match stretch ahead.

With Son Heung-min, who has a nickname of "Sonta Claus" for scoring many goals at the end of the year, the fate of Tottenham rests on his feet.

Son Heung-min has already scored three goals this month, showcasing his unique instinct for scoring in bursts, overcoming concerns about his performance due to age.

If he scores just three more goals, he will achieve the remarkable record of double-digit goals for nine consecutive seasons, which serves as a significant motivation.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Games coming quickly so we got to move together, give a nice feedback from each other. Just bounce back stronger."]

There are also local reports that Son Heung-min, who was once speculated to transfer to world-class teams, is on the verge of extending his contract with Tottenham for another year.

As Son Heung-min races towards becoming a legend at Tottenham, attention is focused on whether he can continue the legacy of "Sonta -Claus" during this promising end of the year.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

KBS / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

