Kang Tae-sun enters Korean Sport & Olympic Committee race

Kang Tae-sun, the head of the Seoul Sports Council, has announced his candidacy for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) presidential election, following the declaration by Lee Kee-heung, who is seeking a third term.

While Kang has shown strong determination to see his candidacy through, he has also left the door open for the possibility of unifying the opposition against Lee Kee-heung.

Kang, who ambitiously declared his bid with the promise of transforming the KSOC presidency from a managerial and authoritarian role into one of service and dedication, commented on Lee’s decision to seek a third term amid the organization’s crisis.

[Kang Tae-sun/KSOC Presidential Candidate: "Isn't the crisis caused by him? I understand it that way... If the crisis is caused by him, then the crisis will be resolved if he steps down."]

Kang also mentioned the so-called "unification of the opposition" against Lee, acknowledging the difficulty of such a move but vowing to continue efforts until the voting day.

