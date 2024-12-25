Kang Tae-sun enters Korean Sport & Olympic Committee race

동영상 고정 취소

Kang Tae-sun, the head of the Seoul Sports Council, has announced his candidacy for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) presidential election, following the declaration by Lee Kee-heung, who is seeking a third term.



While Kang has shown strong determination to see his candidacy through, he has also left the door open for the possibility of unifying the opposition against Lee Kee-heung.



Kang, who ambitiously declared his bid with the promise of transforming the KSOC presidency from a managerial and authoritarian role into one of service and dedication, commented on Lee’s decision to seek a third term amid the organization’s crisis.



[Kang Tae-sun/KSOC Presidential Candidate: "Isn't the crisis caused by him? I understand it that way... If the crisis is caused by him, then the crisis will be resolved if he steps down."]



Kang also mentioned the so-called "unification of the opposition" against Lee, acknowledging the difficulty of such a move but vowing to continue efforts until the voting day.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!