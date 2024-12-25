Kang Tae-sun enters Korean Sport & Olympic Committee race
While Kang has shown strong determination to see his candidacy through, he has also left the door open for the possibility of unifying the opposition against Lee Kee-heung.
Kang, who ambitiously declared his bid with the promise of transforming the KSOC presidency from a managerial and authoritarian role into one of service and dedication, commented on Lee’s decision to seek a third term amid the organization’s crisis.
[Kang Tae-sun/KSOC Presidential Candidate: "Isn't the crisis caused by him? I understand it that way... If the crisis is caused by him, then the crisis will be resolved if he steps down."]
Kang also mentioned the so-called "unification of the opposition" against Lee, acknowledging the difficulty of such a move but vowing to continue efforts until the voting day.
2024-12-25
