Former national team coach candidate Poyet appointed head coach of Jeonbuk

[Anchor]

The K League team with the most championships, Jeonbuk, which narrowly escaped relegation this season, has appointed Uruguayan coach Gus Poyet as their new head coach.

Gus Poyet is a high-profile coach who was also considered for the national team head coach position alongside Hong Myung-bo.

The movement of K League head coaches, which was hotter than ever, has now come to an end.

Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the story.

[Report]

Jeonbuk barely managed to stay in the first division after a fierce competition that went to the relegation playoffs.

After parting ways with coach Kim Do-hyun, Jeonbuk contacted top domestic coaches such as Lee Jung-hyo and Yoon Jung-hwan, but the final choice was coach Gus Poyet.

Coach Poyet expressed his ambition to do his best to help Jeonbuk become the top team again, stating that the Asian and K League stages present a new challenge.

Coach Poyet has an impressive career, having been included in the final candidates for the national team head coach position last June.

He is a former attacking midfielder known for his spectacular volleys during his time at Premier League club Chelsea.

As a coach, he has led Sunderland in the Premier League and most recently managed the Greek national team.

He is known to be fluent in English and has a strong interest in Korean football.

[Gus Poyet/Uruguay/Interview from 3 months ago: "Sooner or later, I will go to Seoul. Good friends of mine, they work over there, Roberto Di Matteo and Dan Petrescu, they speak fantastic about Seoul."]

With Poyet being appointed as Jeonbuk's head coach, the selection of K League head coaches for the new season has also been finalized.

Gangwon's coach Yoon Jung-hwan has signed with Incheon United, which has been relegated to the second division, and the vacancy has been filled by the former assistant coach Jung Kyung-ho.

[Jung Kyung-ho/Gangwon Coach: "Just because we were the runners-up this year doesn't mean we will be a team that can compete for the championship next year, realistically. But I will build a solid team."]

Coach Lee Jung-hyo, who was in negotiations with Jeonbuk, has officially confirmed his stay with Gwangju FC.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.

