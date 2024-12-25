Failing to reach KBO postseason, Ryu Hyun-jin dives into the winter sea

동영상 고정 취소

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Hanwha Eagles, who experienced the pain of failing to reach the fall baseball playoffs in his first year back in Korea, made headlines by diving into the winter sea.



He said it was a wake-up call and vowed to make it to the fall baseball playoffs at the new stadium next year.



After the season ended this year, Ryu Hyun-jin led the Hanwha players into the icy cold winter sea.



This was a promise made to fans to dive into the sea if they failed to reach the fall baseball playoffs, and it was a bitter lesson learned.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think it was a wake-up call. I think my teammates and I talked about how we shouldn't speak carelessly anymore, and I will be more careful with my words."]



Despite struggling with adaptation issues such as ABS in his first year back in Korea, Ryu Hyun-jin ultimately achieved 10 wins.



With the addition of pitcher Eom Sang-baek, who he had met during elementary school, and infielder Shim Woo-jun, Ryu Hyun-jin is confident about making it to the fall baseball playoffs next year.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I didn't remember at first, but I was surprised when I saw the photos... Next year, I will make sure our players can focus a bit more so that we can definitely make it to the fall baseball playoffs."]



In particular, Ryu Hyun-jin is looking forward to making a historic opening day starting appearance at the new stadium, which will be completed next year.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I'm just really looking forward to it. I think the team is preparing a lot, but I don't know what the starting order will be, but I think the anticipation is the biggest feeling I have."]



Ryu Hyun-jin, spending meaningful time during the offseason, including holding a youth camp last week, plans to lead his juniors on an overseas training trip before spring camp again this year.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



