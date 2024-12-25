News 9

Acting Pres. Han Duck-soo faces impeachment over judge delay

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS 9 O'Clock News.

The decision on whether to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo will be critical tomorrow (12.26).

The condition set by the Democratic Party this time is to appoint three constitutional judges by tomorrow.

If they are not appointed by the morning of the day after tomorrow (12.27) at the latest, they have stated that they will immediately proceed with the impeachment process.

Reporter Jeon Hyun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Yesterday (12.24), the Democratic Party temporarily postponed the motion for the impeachment of Acting President Han Duck-soo.

Ahead of tomorrow's plenary session to process the appointment of constitutional judges, they once again pressured the acting president.

They stated that if the candidates for constitutional judges are not appointed despite the completion of the National Assembly's nomination process, they will immediately initiate the impeachment procedure.

[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The election of three constitutional judges by the National Assembly is a unique authority granted to the National Assembly by the Constitution. Refusing this is tantamount to ignoring the Constitution."]

The Democratic Party is focusing on the issue of appointing constitutional judges because they believe that restoring the 'nine-member system' of the Constitutional Court is crucial for the swift and controversy-free procoess of the presidential impeachment trial.

At the same time, the Democratic Party is reviewing the fact that the acting president did not request recommendations for a special prosecutor as grounds for impeachment.

They also plan to push for impeachment regarding allegations of collusion with President Yoon during the emergency martial law, as well as the obstruction of the Special Prosecutor Act and the Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor Act.

The Democratic Party has stated that since the appointment process for constitutional judges will be completed tomorrow afternoon, they will wait until tomorrow night or the morning of the day after tomorrow.

However, if the acting president delays the appointments, they plan to immediately propose the impeachment motion and hold a vote starting from Dec. 28.

This is KBS News, Jeon Hyun-woo.

