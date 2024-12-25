News 9

Unprecedented impeachment looms for Acting President Han

[Anchor]

Amid unprecedented pressure for impeachment of the acting president, Han Duck-soo is reportedly gathering opinions and contemplating his next steps.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has covered the circumstances surrounding the acting president.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo remained at the Prime Minister's residence today (12.25), Christmas Day, without any external schedule.

It is known that he is continuing to deliberate while listening to various opinions regarding the appointment of constitutional court judges, the special prosecutor law concerning insurrection charges, and whether to request a reconsideration of the special prosecutor law related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

The Prime Minister's Office refrained from making an official statement in response to the Democratic Party's demand to appoint a constitutional court judge immediately tomorrow (12.26).

A source from the Prime Minister's Office stated, "We are not obliged to follow the deadline arbitrarily set by the Democratic Party," adding, "It is not customary to appoint immediately after the National Assembly's confirmation motion passes."

In particular, there is a prevailing sentiment that it would be difficult for the government to decide on the appointment without an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, especially since the ruling party has already indicated plans for a dispute over authority.

However, some also believe the appointment of constitutional court judges should be judged differently from other special prosecutor laws, seeing it as merely a matter of timing.

As the legal community, including the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, has stated that there are no issues with the appointment process, the grounds for rejection have weakened compared to the special prosecutor laws.

Acting President Han is expected to keep all possibilities open until the very end.

A source from the Prime Minister's Office stated, "We will also consider that both parties have recommended candidates and that the National Assembly has gone through the entire confirmation process."

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

