Ruling party forms emergency committee to drive reform

[Anchor]



The ruling People Power Party is proceeding with party restructuring by appointing a chairperson for the emergency response committee and selecting committee members.



The emergency committee is also considering ways to apologize to the public for the martial law situation when it is launched.



However, ongoing criticisms from both inside and outside the party label it as a return to a "pro-Yoon party."



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



Kwon Young-se, who was appointed as the chairperson of the emergency response committee, emphasized party unity.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairperson of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Appointee/Yesterday: "How can we change the party when it is not stable?"]



The first test is the composition of the emergency committee.



It is essential that various voices from both inside and outside the party are well reflected, regardless of factions.



In fact, it has been reported that Kwon has been in contact with first-term lawmakers, local party committee chairs, women, and youth.



He is also contemplating the direction of reform.



Along with the launch of the emergency committee, they are actively considering a public apology regarding the martial law situation.



In a phone call with KBS, Kwon stated, "The party is reviewing an apology for the part it played in causing confusion in South Korea due to the martial law."



However, concerns about Kwon, who is classified as part of the 'pro-Yoon faction,' remain.



Internally, there were claims today (12.25) that "if we wanted integration, a committee chair should have emerged from among the lawmakers who demanded the lifting of martial law."



The opposition party has stepped up its criticism, calling it a return to a "pro-Yoon party."



They questioned whether Kwon's appointment is a direct attempt to protect the leader of the insurrection until the end, arguing that even making a public act of penance would be insufficient.



The People Power Party will officially launch the emergency committee under Chairman Kwon Young-se after the National Committee meeting tomorrow (12.26) and the National Committee meeting on December 30, marking the sixth emergency committee since the party's founding.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.



