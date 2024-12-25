News 9

Prosecution's investigation records for president yet to be transferred to CIO

입력 2024.12.25 (23:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

However, there are concerns about whether a proper investigation can be conducted even if President Yoon appears.

As of today (12.25), which was set as the investigation date, there is still confusion among investigative agencies, as the prosecution's investigation materials have not been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The CIO has still not received investigation materials from the prosecution.

The prosecution sent the relevant materials yesterday (12.24), but they have not arrived by today, the day of President Yoon Suk Yeol's summons.

Moreover, the prosecution has stated that it will not transfer investigation materials related to key suspects, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

They claim these are not subject to transfer.

This is why there are questions about whether a proper investigation would have taken place even if President Yoon had appeared today.

[Park Eun-jung/Rebuilding Korea Party Member/Yesterday/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "The prosecution's special investigation team is not properly transferring case records and investigation materials to the CIO. Is that correct?"]

[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Head/Yesterday/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "We are currently trying to cooperate on that matter."]

The CIO is also out of sync with the police, which is working within a cooperative investigation system.

The police initially stated that they would participate in the investigation of President Yoon alongside the CIO, but the CIO has indicated that it needs to assess whether this is legally possible.

Questions about the CIO's investigative capabilities remain unresolved.

The CIO has only 11 prosecutors, excluding the head and deputy head, and since its launch in 2021, it has requested arrest warrants five times, all of which have been rejected.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution's investigation records for president yet to be transferred to CIO
    • 입력 2024-12-25 23:25:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

However, there are concerns about whether a proper investigation can be conducted even if President Yoon appears.

As of today (12.25), which was set as the investigation date, there is still confusion among investigative agencies, as the prosecution's investigation materials have not been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The CIO has still not received investigation materials from the prosecution.

The prosecution sent the relevant materials yesterday (12.24), but they have not arrived by today, the day of President Yoon Suk Yeol's summons.

Moreover, the prosecution has stated that it will not transfer investigation materials related to key suspects, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

They claim these are not subject to transfer.

This is why there are questions about whether a proper investigation would have taken place even if President Yoon had appeared today.

[Park Eun-jung/Rebuilding Korea Party Member/Yesterday/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "The prosecution's special investigation team is not properly transferring case records and investigation materials to the CIO. Is that correct?"]

[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Head/Yesterday/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "We are currently trying to cooperate on that matter."]

The CIO is also out of sync with the police, which is working within a cooperative investigation system.

The police initially stated that they would participate in the investigation of President Yoon alongside the CIO, but the CIO has indicated that it needs to assess whether this is legally possible.

Questions about the CIO's investigative capabilities remain unresolved.

The CIO has only 11 prosecutors, excluding the head and deputy head, and since its launch in 2021, it has requested arrest warrants five times, all of which have been rejected.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 ‘최후 통첩’…“임명 안 하면 바로 탄핵”

민주당 ‘최후 통첩’…“임명 안 하면 바로 탄핵”
초유의 ‘권한대행 탄핵’ 임박…한덕수 대행 선택은?

초유의 ‘권한대행 탄핵’ 임박…한덕수 대행 선택은?
윤 대통령 결국 ‘불출석’…체포영장은 “너무 먼 이야기”

윤 대통령 결국 ‘불출석’…체포영장은 “너무 먼 이야기”
한은 “내년 금리 추가 인하” <br>이례적 명시…‘1월 인하설’ 고개

한은 “내년 금리 추가 인하” 이례적 명시…‘1월 인하설’ 고개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.