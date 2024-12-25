Prosecution's investigation records for president yet to be transferred to CIO

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, there are concerns about whether a proper investigation can be conducted even if President Yoon appears.



As of today (12.25), which was set as the investigation date, there is still confusion among investigative agencies, as the prosecution's investigation materials have not been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The CIO has still not received investigation materials from the prosecution.



The prosecution sent the relevant materials yesterday (12.24), but they have not arrived by today, the day of President Yoon Suk Yeol's summons.



Moreover, the prosecution has stated that it will not transfer investigation materials related to key suspects, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.



They claim these are not subject to transfer.



This is why there are questions about whether a proper investigation would have taken place even if President Yoon had appeared today.



[Park Eun-jung/Rebuilding Korea Party Member/Yesterday/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "The prosecution's special investigation team is not properly transferring case records and investigation materials to the CIO. Is that correct?"]



[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Head/Yesterday/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "We are currently trying to cooperate on that matter."]



The CIO is also out of sync with the police, which is working within a cooperative investigation system.



The police initially stated that they would participate in the investigation of President Yoon alongside the CIO, but the CIO has indicated that it needs to assess whether this is legally possible.



Questions about the CIO's investigative capabilities remain unresolved.



The CIO has only 11 prosecutors, excluding the head and deputy head, and since its launch in 2021, it has requested arrest warrants five times, all of which have been rejected.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



