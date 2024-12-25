News 9

Ukraine reveals letter from fallen N. Korean soldier

[Anchor]

Ukraine has released a handwritten letter written in Korean, found on a North Korean soldier killed in combat.

The letter was a birthday greeting for a comrade who was deployed alongside them in Russia.

It appears that the letter was not delivered before the soldier's death.

This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin from Paris.

[Report]

"Dear my comrade Song Ji-myung, who have left our beloved Chosun and dear father and mother and will be celebrating your birthday here in Russia..."

A crumpled letter written in Korean was released by Ukrainian authorities.

It was reportedly found on the body of a North Korean soldier killed in combat.

The letter ends with well wishes for the comrade's health and a birthday greeting, dated Dec. 9, indicating it was likely never delivered.

Ukraine has been continuously releasing footage of drone attacks and forged identification documents related to North Korean soldiers.

This is also part of a psychological operation to highlight North Korea's support for Russia and draw international attention, while aiming to lower the morale of North Korean troops.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "This is the third Christmas we are celebrating during the war. We cannot fully celebrate as we would like, in the way we should."]

Ukraine also claims that the involvement of North Korean troops has not significantly impacted the situation on the battlefield.

They argue that North Korean forces are less capable of dealing with new weapons like drones.

[Yevhen Yerin/Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate: "(North Korean troops) are using primitive tactics that are, frankly speaking, reminiscent of World War II."]

However, the Ukrainian military has stated that North Korean troops should not be underestimated, as they are learning from experience.

Ukraine believes that North Korea may send additional troops and military equipment to Russia.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

