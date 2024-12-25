Uncertainty looms over Pres. Yoon's impeachment trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It remains uncertain whether the impeachment trial procedure for President Yoon will proceed smoothly.



The first preparatory hearing is scheduled for the day after tomorrow (12.27), but a representative has not yet been appointed, and it is unclear who will appear.



The Constitutional Court will hold a judges' meeting tomorrow (12.26) to discuss response measures and other matters.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun reports.



[Report]



Information on the impeachment trial on the Constitutional Court's website.



While a representative for the prosecution from the National Assembly has been appointed, the section for the president's representative is completely empty.



Even though the first preparatory hearing is just two days away, no representative has been designated.



During the preparatory hearing, key issues and evidence will be organized, but it is currently difficult to predict whether President Yoon or a representative will appear.



Typically, if the parties or their representatives do not show up, there is a high possibility of disruption.



However, the Constitutional Court has stated that it will expedite the impeachment trial, so the main trial schedule may be set immediately.



[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Researcher: "If the preparatory hearing is deemed meaningless, there is a possibility that it will not proceed further and go directly to the main trial."]



President Yoon's side has stated that the impeachment trial takes precedence over the investigation, but they are not complying with the procedures for the impeachment trial, such as submitting documents and appointing representatives.



There are analyses suggesting that this attitude could be disadvantageous for President Yoon.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor, Korea University Law School: "The impeachment trial will proceed based solely on the unilateral claims of the National Assembly's impeachment committee, which makes this a highly unwise legal strategy."]



The Constitutional Court will hold a judges' meeting tomorrow, one day before the preparatory hearing, to discuss these issues.



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



