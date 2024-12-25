Number of flu patients rapidly increasing nationwide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the number of flu patients surges, a nationwide flu outbreak advisory was issued last week.



However, the vaccination rate among the elderly is significantly below the target.



Here’s why it’s urgent to get vaccinated, reported by medical correspondent Park Kwang-sik.



[Report]



A woman in her 60s was hospitalized due to type A influenza.



She has been suffering from high fever, chills, and muscle pain for the past five days.



[Kim ○○/Flu Patient: "I have a really high fever, and it feels worse than COVID. I'm regretting not getting the flu shot because I'm in so much pain this time."]



Nationwide flu patient trends in the second week of December show 13.6 cases per 1,000 outpatients, indicating a steep rise in the outbreak curve.



In the next month, the number of flu patients is expected to increase by 4 to 5 times.



However, as of December 20, the vaccination rate for those aged 65 and older is only 79.3%.



To reach the health authorities' target of 83%, about 380,000 more people need to get vaccinated.



This year's flu outbreak season has started about three months later than last year, which seems to have led many elderly individuals to neglect getting vaccinated.



[Lee Jae-gap/Professor of Infectious Diseases at Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital: "It is well known that severe infections can be effectively prevented with the influenza vaccine. Before COVID-19, the vaccination rate among those over 65 reached about 85%, but this year may be the first time it falls below 80%."]



The flu is particularly dangerous for the elderly.



Statistics show that among seniors aged 80 and older, 3 out of 100 may lose their lives if they contract the flu.



Vaccination reduces the mortality rate by 80% for those aged 65 and older.



Experts emphasize that since it takes two weeks after vaccination for the preventive effect to kick in, it is crucial to get vaccinated as soon as possible.



This is KBS News' Park Kwang-sik.



