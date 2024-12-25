News 9

PPP condemns impeachment push as legislative overreach

[Anchor]

The People Power Party is strongly opposing the impeachment of the acting authority, calling it violence and an attempt to dismantle the government.

They stated that if the impeachment motion is passed with a majority of the sitting members, the acting authority must continue to perform their duties.

Reporter Kim Young-eun has the details.

[Report]

In response to the Democratic Party's push for the impeachment of the acting authority, the People Power Party reacted sharply, calling it legislative monopolization and violence.

[Choi Hyung-du/People Power Party Member/KBS 1 Radio Current Affairs: "Ultimately, this is about creating a state of anarchy. They will face public backlash for trying to dismantle the government following the impeachment motion."]

They emphasized that the quorum for passing the impeachment motion against the acting authority is two-thirds of the sitting members, equivalent to that of the president.

They refuted the statement by Chairman Woo Won-shik that the Speaker of the National Assembly makes the initial judgment on the quorum, arguing that the Speaker, as the head of the legislative body, does not have the authority to interpret the Constitution and laws.

If the Democratic Party passes the impeachment motion with a majority of the sitting members, they demanded that the acting authority continue to exercise their constitutional powers.

They also opposed the Democratic Party's demand for the appointment of constitutional judges.

They stated that there is no precedent for an acting authority appointing constitutional judges before the impeachment of the president is upheld, and they plan to immediately file a dispute over authority if the appointment motion is passed.

However, within the party, there are opinions that oppose the impeachment of the acting authority but agree on the necessity of appointing constitutional judges.

Meanwhile, Reform Party member Lee Jun-seok expressed opposition to the Democratic Party's "premature preventive impeachment" that speculates that the acting authority will not make the appointments.

However, he mentioned that he would join the impeachment if the veto power is exercised in accordance with deadlines for bills such as the double special investigation bills.

KBS News, Kim Young-eun.

