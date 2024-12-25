Blinken to make farewell visit to South Korea next month

동영상 고정 취소

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken is set to visit South Korea next month as part of his "farewell tour" to conclude the Biden administration, according to diplomatic sources.



Secretary Blinken is also expected to visit Japan, and the specific timing of the visit is said to be between early to mid-January, ahead of the inauguration of the Trump administration on January 20, sources explained.



During his visit to South Korea, Secretary Blinken is expected to emphasize the strong U.S.-South Korea alliance and also clarify the U.S. stance on the martial law incident and democracy in South Korea.



