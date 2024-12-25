News 9

Citizens reflect on democracy during Christmas amid political turmoil

[Anchor]

Christmas Masses were held at cathedrals and churches across the country.

In the midst of a chaotic political situation, citizens celebrated the birth of baby Jesus and reflected on the meaning of democracy.

This is reporter Kim Bo-dam's report.

[Report]

At Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, people continued to arrive to attend the Christmas Mass.

They celebrated the birth of baby Jesus and wished for love and joy to be abundant.

In the midst of a chaotic political situation, they also reflected on the meaning of democracy.

[Chung Soon-taick/Archbishop of the Seoul Archdiocese: "It is important to work together towards the happiness and common good of all citizens in accordance with democratic and constitutional procedures."]

Special Christmas services were held everywhere, and the faithful prayed with their hands together for peace and blessings for everyone.

Despite being deeply concerned about the political situation surrounding the martial law incident, citizens are enjoying the year-end mood today (12.25).

[Woo Won-seok & Woo Dong-min/Ansan, Gyeonggi Province: "Coming here, the atmosphere is really nice, so we had a great time today. It feels like Christmas, and it's so much fun."]

They waved to their families while riding the carousel and took photos in front of a Christmas tree that towered over them, creating memories.

On the day baby Jesus came, citizens voiced their hopes for the protection of democracy and for political stability.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

