Pres. Yoon refuses to respond to 2nd summons in martial law probe

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to the request to appear for questioning at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials today (12.25).



The Corruption Investigation Office is contemplating whether to issue another summons or to request an arrest warrant altogether.



This is a report by reporter Kim So-young.



President Yoon Suk Yeol did not show up at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials today.



He received a second summons as a suspect in the charge of being the leader of the insurrection, but he once again did not comply.



The investigation team, including Chief Prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun, was on standby today waiting for President Yoon's appearance, but the investigation ultimately did not take place.



President Yoon's side had already announced a day earlier that he would not attend.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side/Dec. 24: "It seems difficult for him to appear (on the 25th). I would say the conditions are not yet met."]



President Yoon's side argues that the situation during the emergency martial law was not at the level of a riot, and therefore the charge of insurrection does not apply.



The Corruption Investigation Office was reportedly trying to investigate what instructions President Yoon gave during the emergency martial law based on a prepared questionnaire.



With the failure of the summons investigation, the Corruption Investigation Office is in a dilemma.



President Yoon's side has not even submitted a power of attorney yet.



There is an option to request another appearance or to apply for an arrest warrant, but a Corruption Investigation Office official stated that "it seems too far-fetched to talk about an arrest warrant."



However, he explained, "It is not that we are only talking about an arrest warrant," and "it is that there has been no decision on the next procedure, so it seems far-fetched."



As the possibility of a third summons notification increases, the Corruption Investigation Office is expected to decide on its future response as early as tomorrow (12.26).



KBS News, Kim So-young.



