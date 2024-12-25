News 9

Pres. Yoon refuses to respond to 2nd summons in martial law probe

입력 2024.12.25 (23:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to the request to appear for questioning at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials today (12.25).

The Corruption Investigation Office is contemplating whether to issue another summons or to request an arrest warrant altogether.

This is a report by reporter Kim So-young.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not show up at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials today.

He received a second summons as a suspect in the charge of being the leader of the insurrection, but he once again did not comply.

The investigation team, including Chief Prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun, was on standby today waiting for President Yoon's appearance, but the investigation ultimately did not take place.

President Yoon's side had already announced a day earlier that he would not attend.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side/Dec. 24: "It seems difficult for him to appear (on the 25th). I would say the conditions are not yet met."]

President Yoon's side argues that the situation during the emergency martial law was not at the level of a riot, and therefore the charge of insurrection does not apply.

The Corruption Investigation Office was reportedly trying to investigate what instructions President Yoon gave during the emergency martial law based on a prepared questionnaire.

With the failure of the summons investigation, the Corruption Investigation Office is in a dilemma.

President Yoon's side has not even submitted a power of attorney yet.

There is an option to request another appearance or to apply for an arrest warrant, but a Corruption Investigation Office official stated that "it seems too far-fetched to talk about an arrest warrant."

However, he explained, "It is not that we are only talking about an arrest warrant," and "it is that there has been no decision on the next procedure, so it seems far-fetched."

As the possibility of a third summons notification increases, the Corruption Investigation Office is expected to decide on its future response as early as tomorrow (12.26).

KBS News, Kim So-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pres. Yoon refuses to respond to 2nd summons in martial law probe
    • 입력 2024-12-25 23:25:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to the request to appear for questioning at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials today (12.25).

The Corruption Investigation Office is contemplating whether to issue another summons or to request an arrest warrant altogether.

This is a report by reporter Kim So-young.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not show up at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials today.

He received a second summons as a suspect in the charge of being the leader of the insurrection, but he once again did not comply.

The investigation team, including Chief Prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun, was on standby today waiting for President Yoon's appearance, but the investigation ultimately did not take place.

President Yoon's side had already announced a day earlier that he would not attend.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side/Dec. 24: "It seems difficult for him to appear (on the 25th). I would say the conditions are not yet met."]

President Yoon's side argues that the situation during the emergency martial law was not at the level of a riot, and therefore the charge of insurrection does not apply.

The Corruption Investigation Office was reportedly trying to investigate what instructions President Yoon gave during the emergency martial law based on a prepared questionnaire.

With the failure of the summons investigation, the Corruption Investigation Office is in a dilemma.

President Yoon's side has not even submitted a power of attorney yet.

There is an option to request another appearance or to apply for an arrest warrant, but a Corruption Investigation Office official stated that "it seems too far-fetched to talk about an arrest warrant."

However, he explained, "It is not that we are only talking about an arrest warrant," and "it is that there has been no decision on the next procedure, so it seems far-fetched."

As the possibility of a third summons notification increases, the Corruption Investigation Office is expected to decide on its future response as early as tomorrow (12.26).

KBS News, Kim So-young.
김소영
김소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 ‘최후 통첩’…“임명 안 하면 바로 탄핵”

민주당 ‘최후 통첩’…“임명 안 하면 바로 탄핵”
초유의 ‘권한대행 탄핵’ 임박…한덕수 대행 선택은?

초유의 ‘권한대행 탄핵’ 임박…한덕수 대행 선택은?
윤 대통령 결국 ‘불출석’…체포영장은 “너무 먼 이야기”

윤 대통령 결국 ‘불출석’…체포영장은 “너무 먼 이야기”
한은 “내년 금리 추가 인하” <br>이례적 명시…‘1월 인하설’ 고개

한은 “내년 금리 추가 인하” 이례적 명시…‘1월 인하설’ 고개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.