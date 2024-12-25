Passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan, leaving over 30 dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A passenger plane that took off from Azerbaijan crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in the deaths of over thirty people.



The accident was severe enough that the aircraft split in two and more than half of the passengers lost their lives, but twenty-eight people survived miraculously.



Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.



[Report]



The passenger plane, which had deployed its landing gear, is shaking precariously.



Moments later, the aircraft tilts to one side and ultimately crashes about 3km from Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan.



In a massive collision with flames erupting, the passenger plane split in two.



This aircraft, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, had 67 passengers and crew on board, of which over 30 have died.



The passengers were from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.



Among the passengers, 28 survived miraculously.



Some passengers were seen walking out of the wreckage.



It is presumed that this was because part of the fuselage slid on the ground, preventing further damage.



[CNN Report: "The plain is an Embraer 190, was 11 years old and seemingly had been in good contition even though it had been recently stored."]



However, among the survivors, 12 are in critical condition, so the death toll may rise.



The cause of the accident is reported to be engine failure due to a bird strike.



The passenger plane was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny in the Chechen Republic when an emergency situation arose, prompting a change in course to an airport in Kazakhstan.



Flight tracking sites show that the aircraft circled near the airport while trying to find a landing spot.



The President of Azerbaijan canceled his visit to Russia and returned home urgently.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



