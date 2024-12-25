News 9

Passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan, leaving over 30 dead

입력 2024.12.25 (23:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A passenger plane that took off from Azerbaijan crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in the deaths of over thirty people.

The accident was severe enough that the aircraft split in two and more than half of the passengers lost their lives, but twenty-eight people survived miraculously.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

The passenger plane, which had deployed its landing gear, is shaking precariously.

Moments later, the aircraft tilts to one side and ultimately crashes about 3km from Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan.

In a massive collision with flames erupting, the passenger plane split in two.

This aircraft, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, had 67 passengers and crew on board, of which over 30 have died.

The passengers were from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Among the passengers, 28 survived miraculously.

Some passengers were seen walking out of the wreckage.

It is presumed that this was because part of the fuselage slid on the ground, preventing further damage.

[CNN Report: "The plain is an Embraer 190, was 11 years old and seemingly had been in good contition even though it had been recently stored."]

However, among the survivors, 12 are in critical condition, so the death toll may rise.

The cause of the accident is reported to be engine failure due to a bird strike.

The passenger plane was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny in the Chechen Republic when an emergency situation arose, prompting a change in course to an airport in Kazakhstan.

Flight tracking sites show that the aircraft circled near the airport while trying to find a landing spot.

The President of Azerbaijan canceled his visit to Russia and returned home urgently.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan, leaving over 30 dead
    • 입력 2024-12-25 23:25:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

A passenger plane that took off from Azerbaijan crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in the deaths of over thirty people.

The accident was severe enough that the aircraft split in two and more than half of the passengers lost their lives, but twenty-eight people survived miraculously.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

The passenger plane, which had deployed its landing gear, is shaking precariously.

Moments later, the aircraft tilts to one side and ultimately crashes about 3km from Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan.

In a massive collision with flames erupting, the passenger plane split in two.

This aircraft, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, had 67 passengers and crew on board, of which over 30 have died.

The passengers were from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Among the passengers, 28 survived miraculously.

Some passengers were seen walking out of the wreckage.

It is presumed that this was because part of the fuselage slid on the ground, preventing further damage.

[CNN Report: "The plain is an Embraer 190, was 11 years old and seemingly had been in good contition even though it had been recently stored."]

However, among the survivors, 12 are in critical condition, so the death toll may rise.

The cause of the accident is reported to be engine failure due to a bird strike.

The passenger plane was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny in the Chechen Republic when an emergency situation arose, prompting a change in course to an airport in Kazakhstan.

Flight tracking sites show that the aircraft circled near the airport while trying to find a landing spot.

The President of Azerbaijan canceled his visit to Russia and returned home urgently.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.
박석호
박석호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 ‘최후 통첩’…“임명 안 하면 바로 탄핵”

민주당 ‘최후 통첩’…“임명 안 하면 바로 탄핵”
초유의 ‘권한대행 탄핵’ 임박…한덕수 대행 선택은?

초유의 ‘권한대행 탄핵’ 임박…한덕수 대행 선택은?
윤 대통령 결국 ‘불출석’…체포영장은 “너무 먼 이야기”

윤 대통령 결국 ‘불출석’…체포영장은 “너무 먼 이야기”
한은 “내년 금리 추가 인하” <br>이례적 명시…‘1월 인하설’ 고개

한은 “내년 금리 추가 인하” 이례적 명시…‘1월 인하설’ 고개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.