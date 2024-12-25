Mild Christmas weather gives way to cold snap

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (12.25), Christmas Day, the daytime temperature rose, making it somewhat mild.



Starting tomorrow (12.26) afternoon, the temperature will drop significantly again.



Strong winds are also forecasted for most areas, so please prepare for the cold.



This is Lee Se-heum, our weather specialist.



[Report]



Thick coats are off for a while and sleeves are rolled up.



Faces are red, whipped by cold winds, but filled with joyful smiles.



[Bae Si-eun/Ulsan Buk-gu: "At first, it was a bit tough, but the more I ride, the more fun it is, even if I fall. I want to come again if there's something like this next time."]



This morning, the lowest temperature was minus 1.1 degrees in Seoul and minus 2.5 degrees in Daejeon, starting higher than yesterday (12.24), and the temperature rose during the day to 6.5 degrees in Seoul and 6.8 degrees in Daejeon, which is about 1 to 3 degrees higher than the average, making it mild.



The cold wave warning that had been in effect for five days since last weekend was lifted at 10 AM today.



However, as cold air moves down from the northwest, the temperature will drop significantly again starting tomorrow afternoon.



Tomorrow's daytime temperatures will be about 3 to 5 degrees lower than today, with 1 degree in Seoul and Chuncheon, and minus 1 degree in Cheorwon, and on the morning of the day after tomorrow (12.27), temperatures will drop to around minus 10 degrees, especially in the central inland areas, including minus 7 degrees in Seoul, making it very cold.



Strong winds will also blow, so caution is needed for fires, including forest fires, in some areas of Gangwon and Yeongnam where dry weather warnings have been issued.



As typical winter weather continues with the phenomenon of "three cold and four warm" days, it is expected that there will be no strong cold wave for the time being after this cold spell.



[Lee Gi-seon/Korea Meteorological Administration forecaster: "This winter, there has not yet been a cold wave with temperatures dropping below minus 12 degrees for more than two days in Seoul. The likelihood of a major cold wave arriving until the end of the year is low."]



The Korea Meteorological Administration projected in its three-month outlook announced the day before yesterday (12.23) that February and March of next year will also be milder than average.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



