Pope delivers message of hope amid global conflicts

입력 2024.12.25 (23:25)

[Anchor]

On Christmas, masses and services celebrating the birth of baby Jesus were held around the world.

The Pope delivered a message of forgiveness and hope, but the sounds of war did not cease on the battlefield today (12.25).

This is a report from Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.

[Report]

Pope Francis opened the holy door of St. Peter's Basilica, marking the beginning of the Catholic 'Jubilee' that occurs every 25 years.

The 'Jubilee' is a 'holy year' in the Catholic Church that bestows spiritual grace upon the faithful.

The Pope mentioned the ongoing wars around the world, stating that many people are suffering, but he urged everyone to believe in the power of hope and courage.

[Pope Francis: "We must bring hope to all places stained by war and violence, and sow the seeds of hope there."]

Amidst the war between Israel and Hamas, the birthplace of baby Jesus, Bethlehem, has not seen a Christmas tree for the second year.

Instead of the usual influx of pilgrims during Christmas, a cardinal celebrated the mass under the protection of the Israeli military.

[Pierbattista Pizzaballa/Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem: "The war is terrible with all the consequences of division. We want to tell the people not to lose hope."]

In the devastated Gaza Strip, about 100 Catholic believers gathered for a mass.

The sounds of gunfire did not cease even on Christmas.

Local media reported that the Israeli military bombarded the Gaza Strip today, resulting in at least 10 deaths.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen also launched missiles, triggering air raid sirens in central Israel.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

