Hyundai Capital gifts fans with impressive 8-game winning streak

[Anchor]

In professional volleyball, Hyundai Capital Skywalkers achieved a victory over Korean Air Jumbos in a Christmas big match, marking their impressive eighth consecutive win.

Hyundai Capital's ace, Heo Su-bong, transformed into Santa Claus, gifting fans an unforgettable perfect day.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

A giant Christmas wreath welcomes the crowd as they joyfully make their way to the Ryu Gwansun Gymnasium.

The volleyball court is decorated with colorful lights and ornaments.

Fans are also dressed up in cute reindeer headbands and Santa hats, fully enjoying the festive atmosphere.

[Kim Seo-jin/Hyundai Capital Fan: "We came wearing white hats together. I will cheer as hard as I can, so I hope we win."]

[Baek Seon-han & Kim Min-jun/Hyundai Capital Fans: "Merry Christmas~ Hyundai Capital fighting!"]

The Hyundai Capital players, transformed into Santa for the day, greeted fans while handing out gifts they had prepared.

The Korean Air team also raised the atmosphere by wearing special uniforms featuring Santa characters.

In this Christmas showdown between the top two teams in the men's division, 3,600 fans filled the stands in the Cheonan gymnasium for the first time this season.

The star of this Christmas big match, held amidst passionate cheers, was Hyundai Capital's Heo Su-bong.

Heo Su-bong, who has grown into Hyundai Capital's ace, dismantled Korean Air's defense with unstoppable serves early in the third set.

With three service aces and three blocks, Heo Su-bong scored 13 points, achieving his third career triple crown.

Hyundai Capital secured a dominant 3-0 victory over second-place Korean Air, achieving an eight-game winning streak for the first time in nine seasons and solidifying their top position.

[Heo Su-bong/Hyundai Capital: "I am really happy that we earned three points, and it makes me even happier that we were able to repay our fans who came out on Christmas with a victory. Merry Christmas!"]

In the women's division, Hyundai E&C Hillstate, led by star player MoMa, defeated GS Caltex Seoul KIXX 3-0, closing the gap in points with the leading Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

