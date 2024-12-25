Korea Football Association Presidential candidates complete registration
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
On the first day of candidate registration today, starting with candidate Chung Mong-kyu, who is challenging for a fourth term, candidates Shin Moon-sun and Huh Jung-moo have also completed their registration.
As expected, this election is shaping up to be a three-way contest among the three candidates.
Candidate Chung Mong-kyu has accepted the proposal for a public debate, and a three-way debate among the candidates is expected to take place soon.
In this election, a voting body of 194 members, including association delegates, will elect the new president on January 8 of next year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Korea Football Association Presidential candidates complete registration
-
- 입력 2024-12-25 23:30:56
On the first day of candidate registration today, starting with candidate Chung Mong-kyu, who is challenging for a fourth term, candidates Shin Moon-sun and Huh Jung-moo have also completed their registration.
As expected, this election is shaping up to be a three-way contest among the three candidates.
Candidate Chung Mong-kyu has accepted the proposal for a public debate, and a three-way debate among the candidates is expected to take place soon.
In this election, a voting body of 194 members, including association delegates, will elect the new president on January 8 of next year.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.