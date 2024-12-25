News 9

Korea Football Association Presidential candidates complete registration

The election for the next president of the Korea Football Association has officially begun, as candidates Chung Mong-kyu, Shin Moon-sun, and Huh Jung-moo have completed their registration.

On the first day of candidate registration today, starting with candidate Chung Mong-kyu, who is challenging for a fourth term, candidates Shin Moon-sun and Huh Jung-moo have also completed their registration.

As expected, this election is shaping up to be a three-way contest among the three candidates.

Candidate Chung Mong-kyu has accepted the proposal for a public debate, and a three-way debate among the candidates is expected to take place soon.

In this election, a voting body of 194 members, including association delegates, will elect the new president on January 8 of next year.

