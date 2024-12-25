SK claims 4th straight Christmas ‘S-Derby’ victory

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Christmas has come to professional basketball as well.



The 'S-Derby' featuring two teams based in Seoul took place, with SK claiming a thrilling victory to become the champion of the Christmas 'S-Derby' for the fourth consecutive year.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



["Merry Christmas~"]



A special Christmas gift for young basketball fans was the chance to experience being a professional player!



They got to ride the team bus and step onto the court, creating unforgettable memories.



[Gu Seo-woo & Gu Yeon-woo/Yongin City: "It was amazing that when you press the button on the team bus, the seats move back and forth. Merry Christmas~"]



Not only the children but also Santa Claus and Christmas trees came to enjoy the 'S-Derby' between the two Seoul-based teams in professional basketball.



[Moon Kyung-seo & Na Han-sol/SK Fans: "I’m a tree and she's Santa. It’s better to come out and celebrate together than to be alone at home on Christmas."]



With over 5,200 seats sold out, SK recorded the highest home attendance of the season, and the excitement was matched by the intensity of the game.



Starting the fourth quarter tied at 45-45, SK tried to gain momentum as Oh Se-keun and Ahn Young-jun hit consecutive three-pointers, but Samsung was not to be underestimated.



In a tense situation, the deciding factor was concentration.



With just 21 seconds left and SK leading by one point, Kim Sun-hyung calmly made a shot, securing a thrilling three-point victory.



With this win, SK has now claimed victory in the Christmas 'S-Derby' against Samsung for four consecutive years.



Oh Se-keun enjoyed the victory of Christmas, not with white snow, but with a refreshing shower of water.



[Oh Se-keun/SK: "I got splashed (with water) for the first time in a year, and wow, it’s cold. But I’m really happy we won today, Merry Christmas!"]



Sono continued their three-game winning streak by defeating DB, with Lee Jung-hyun scoring 22 points and four players reaching double digits.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



