LG's Oh Ji-hwan on intense shortstop rivalry with juniors

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Jae-bak, Ryu Joong-il, and Lee Jong-beom, just hearing their names makes your heart race; they are legends in the position of shortstop.



This year, the competition among shortstops to continue the legacy of these legends has been particularly intense in the baseball world.



One of the main characters, LG's Oh Ji-hwan, was met by reporter Park Joo-mi.



[Report]



The fox of the ground, Kim Jae-bak.



Following the genius shortstop Ryu Joong-il, there are Lee Jong-beom, Ryu Ji-hyun, and Park Jin-man.



Competing for the title of successor to these legendary shortstops, LG's Oh Ji-hwan is currently engaged in an interesting three-way battle with his juniors.



At the Golden Glove Awards, we see LG's Oh Ji-hwan springing up behind KIA's Park Chan-ho, who was named the winner of the golden glove.



Although they were competing together, he was the first to present a congratulatory bouquet, showing the grace of a senior.



[Park Chan-ho: "Oh! Oh! Oh!"]



[Yoo Hee-kwan/Baseball Commentator: "Ah, Oh Ji-hwan! Even though they are not on the same team, it's cool that he gave a bouquet."]



[Oh Ji-hwan/LG: "I didn't think it would be a big issue, and it was nothing to fuss over. I wasn't expecting to get an award and I went to congratulate Chan-ho."]



Oh Ji-hwan, who had fewer opportunities to play due to injuries for over a month this year, gives generous applause to Park Chan-ho, with whom he competed, and SSG's Park Seong-han, who is rapidly growing.



[Oh Ji-hwan/LG: "Both of them are really stable. I want to say they both had an amazing season."]



Having won the golden glove for two consecutive years until last year, who will Oh Ji-hwan cast his vote for between the two?



[Oh Ji-hwan/LG: "I would probably pick Park Chan-ho. Chan-ho has a wider defensive range. Even if he makes a mistake, I think it's an acknowledged mistake because he goes far, so I would express it as an acknowledged mistake."]



Oh Ji-hwan, who said that the competition with his juniors is a healthy stimulus, predicted an even fiercer competition next year.



[Oh Ji-hwan/LG: "Chan-ho! Seong-han! You all worked hard this season, but next year, I will prepare well so that all three of us can do well in the process of competition and see who gets more votes. Fighting!"]



This is KBS News, Park Joo-mi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!