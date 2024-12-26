[News Today] YOON AGAIN DEFIES SUMMONS

입력 2024-12-26 17:15:29 수정 2024-12-26 17:16:33 News Today



[LEAD]

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not comply with the Christmas Day summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. The CIO is now considering whether to issue a new summons or request an arrest warrant.



[REPORT]

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not appear at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday.



He was asked to appear for questioning for the second time as a suspect facing charges of treason, but he defied the summons again.



All investigators at the CIO including senior prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun were on standby waiting for Yoon but with his no-show, the probe session failed to take place.



Yoon's side had notified the day before that he won't make an appearance.



Seok Dong-hyun / President Yoon's attorney (Dec. 24)

We believe it will be difficult for President Yoon to appear on December 25. Conditions for such have not been achieved.



The president's side argues that treason charges do not stand because the situation during martial law did not amount to a riot.



Based on a questionnaire prepared beforehand, the CIO was planning to question Yoon regarding what orders he gave during martial law.



The CIO is again placed in a dilemma. Yoon hasn't even submitted documents on his legal counsel appointment.



Against this backdrop, the CIO could either send yet another summons or seek an arrest warrant.



One official at the agency however said a warrant seems far-fetched at this point. He added that such prediction is not in reference only to a warrant but the overall next steps which remain undetermined.



With another summons likely to be the more plausible option, the CIO is expected to decide on its next course of action as early as Thursday.