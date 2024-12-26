News Today

[News Today] “CAPTURE LIST OF KEY POLITICIANS”

입력 2024.12.26 (17:15) 수정 2024.12.26 (17:16)

[LEAD]
There are suspicions that during the 'December 3rd Martial Law', the National Police Agency was asked by the Defense Counterintelligence Command for more personnel. A KBS investigation found that they discussed a 'list of arrests' during their talks. We have the details.

[REPORT]
There are suspicions that detectives of the Yeoungdeungpo Police Station were mobilized to assist the Defense Counterintelligence Command's operation to capture some politicians when martial law was declared on December 3.

Prosecutors have obtained circumstantial evidence showing that the Defense Counterintelligence Command handed over to police a detailed list of politicians to be captured, notifying the purpose of the operation.

Upon receiving the assistance request via a phone call, a senior police officer asked the command about who the targets were.

The command answered that they were Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon.

This indicates that police accepted the command's assistance request even after learning about the purposes and targets of the martial law army's operation.

Police have explained that they gave the command a list of police investigators who provided location information.

However, it will be inevitable to conduct an additional investigation, as this suggests that police helped the military in illegal apprehension of politicians.

Police have insisted that they never heard of the plan to capture politicians from the counterintelligence command.

Woo Jong-soo/ Nat'l Office of Investigation chief (Dec. 23)
I’ve been told by Nat’l Office of investigators that police never heard from Counterintelligence Command about capturing specific people.

Regarding these allegations, the National Office of Investigation said that it had checked with the police official who had a phone call with the command at the time.

He told the state investigation office that he had never been informed of plans to capture specific people.

