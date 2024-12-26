[News Today] “CAPTURE LIST OF KEY POLITICIANS”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
There are suspicions that during the 'December 3rd Martial Law', the National Police Agency was asked by the Defense Counterintelligence Command for more personnel. A KBS investigation found that they discussed a 'list of arrests' during their talks. We have the details.
[REPORT]
There are suspicions that detectives of the Yeoungdeungpo Police Station were mobilized to assist the Defense Counterintelligence Command's operation to capture some politicians when martial law was declared on December 3.
Prosecutors have obtained circumstantial evidence showing that the Defense Counterintelligence Command handed over to police a detailed list of politicians to be captured, notifying the purpose of the operation.
Upon receiving the assistance request via a phone call, a senior police officer asked the command about who the targets were.
The command answered that they were Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon.
This indicates that police accepted the command's assistance request even after learning about the purposes and targets of the martial law army's operation.
Police have explained that they gave the command a list of police investigators who provided location information.
However, it will be inevitable to conduct an additional investigation, as this suggests that police helped the military in illegal apprehension of politicians.
Police have insisted that they never heard of the plan to capture politicians from the counterintelligence command.
Woo Jong-soo/ Nat'l Office of Investigation chief (Dec. 23)
I’ve been told by Nat’l Office of investigators that police never heard from Counterintelligence Command about capturing specific people.
Regarding these allegations, the National Office of Investigation said that it had checked with the police official who had a phone call with the command at the time.
He told the state investigation office that he had never been informed of plans to capture specific people.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “CAPTURE LIST OF KEY POLITICIANS”
-
- 입력 2024-12-26 17:15:36
- 수정2024-12-26 17:16:41
There are suspicions that during the 'December 3rd Martial Law', the National Police Agency was asked by the Defense Counterintelligence Command for more personnel. A KBS investigation found that they discussed a 'list of arrests' during their talks. We have the details.
[REPORT]
There are suspicions that detectives of the Yeoungdeungpo Police Station were mobilized to assist the Defense Counterintelligence Command's operation to capture some politicians when martial law was declared on December 3.
Prosecutors have obtained circumstantial evidence showing that the Defense Counterintelligence Command handed over to police a detailed list of politicians to be captured, notifying the purpose of the operation.
Upon receiving the assistance request via a phone call, a senior police officer asked the command about who the targets were.
The command answered that they were Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon.
This indicates that police accepted the command's assistance request even after learning about the purposes and targets of the martial law army's operation.
Police have explained that they gave the command a list of police investigators who provided location information.
However, it will be inevitable to conduct an additional investigation, as this suggests that police helped the military in illegal apprehension of politicians.
Police have insisted that they never heard of the plan to capture politicians from the counterintelligence command.
Woo Jong-soo/ Nat'l Office of Investigation chief (Dec. 23)
I’ve been told by Nat’l Office of investigators that police never heard from Counterintelligence Command about capturing specific people.
Regarding these allegations, the National Office of Investigation said that it had checked with the police official who had a phone call with the command at the time.
He told the state investigation office that he had never been informed of plans to capture specific people.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.