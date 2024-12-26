[News Today] S.KOREA OFFICIALLY SUPER-AGED

South Korea has entered a 'super-aged society', with over 20% of its population now aged 65 and above. The government had anticipated reaching this milestone next year but was surprised by the rapid pace of aging. What preparations are needed as a society to deal with this shift? We take a look.



Sixty-five-year-old Park Yeong-suk who used to run a daycare center has been working as a barista at this coffee shop since early this year.



She started a new chapter of her life at this cafe that was specifically established by a district office in Seoul to create jobs for senior citizens.



Park Yeong-suk / Seoul resident

I wondered if I could do it. But after training and giving it a go, I have come to enjoy it.



The number of people in the 65 and older age group with jobs is increasing each year. However, most of the jobs are low-paying, manual labor or part-time positions.



Urgently needed at this point is a debate on social safety nets that can provide decent quality jobs to the elderly population.



The debate on extending the legal retirement age of sixty will also gain speed.



A demographic cliff has given rise to the concern over a declining labor force in Korea as the country's productive population shrinks while the elderly population increases.



Kim Jeong-seok / Chair, Population Association of Korea

We keep saying the workforce is shrinking. Then, it's about time we think about how to utilize the senior workers as a resource.



However, it should be noted that a uniform retirement age extension could add more cost on businesses and cause generational conflicts by taking away employment opportunities from the young people.



Also, social consensus is needed to raise the eligibility age for elderly benefits, a standard for assorted senior citizen welfare programs.



Prof. Chung Soon-dool / Ewha Womans University

Most important issues for senior citizens include job-related ones, recreational ones associated with healthy life and elderly care services.



Korea has already become a super aged society, but the government plan to establish a population strategy and planning ministry announced in July has been delayed due to the possible presidential impeachment.