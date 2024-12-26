[News Today] NK SOLDIER’S LETTER IN COMBAT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Ukrainian forces disclosed a letter found on a North Korean soldier killed in combat. Written in Korean, the ungiven letter celebrates a comrade's birthday, deployed with Russian troops. Here's more.
[REPORT]
"To Comrade Song Ji-myung who is marking a birthday here in Russia, far away from the DPRK and beloved parents"
Ukrainian authorities disclosed a crumpled letter written in Korean, saying that it was found on the body of a North Korean killed in a battle.
Written on December 9, the letter ended, wishing Song a happy birthday and good health. But it was presumably not delivered to him.
Ukraine is releasing materials about North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, such as drone attacks and fake IDs almost every day.
It is psychological warfare to highlight North Korea's military support for Russia and attract international attention while demoralizing North Korean troops.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Ukrainian President
This is the third Christmas we are observing since the war began. We cannot celebrate it the way we would like to, the way it should be celebrated.
Ukraine claims that the involvement of North Korean troops has not yet made a significant impact on the course of its war with Russia, explaining that North Korean soldiers lack skills to cope with new weapons like drones.
Yevgen Yerin / Spokesperson, Ukrainian military intel service
Frankly, North Korean troops are using old-fashioned, World War II-like tactics.
But the Ukrainian military emphasized that North Korean forces should not be underestimated as they are gaining experience and learning.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NK SOLDIER’S LETTER IN COMBAT
-
- 입력 2024-12-26 17:15:45
- 수정2024-12-26 17:16:57
Ukrainian forces disclosed a letter found on a North Korean soldier killed in combat. Written in Korean, the ungiven letter celebrates a comrade's birthday, deployed with Russian troops. Here's more.
[REPORT]
"To Comrade Song Ji-myung who is marking a birthday here in Russia, far away from the DPRK and beloved parents"
Ukrainian authorities disclosed a crumpled letter written in Korean, saying that it was found on the body of a North Korean killed in a battle.
Written on December 9, the letter ended, wishing Song a happy birthday and good health. But it was presumably not delivered to him.
Ukraine is releasing materials about North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, such as drone attacks and fake IDs almost every day.
It is psychological warfare to highlight North Korea's military support for Russia and attract international attention while demoralizing North Korean troops.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Ukrainian President
This is the third Christmas we are observing since the war began. We cannot celebrate it the way we would like to, the way it should be celebrated.
Ukraine claims that the involvement of North Korean troops has not yet made a significant impact on the course of its war with Russia, explaining that North Korean soldiers lack skills to cope with new weapons like drones.
Yevgen Yerin / Spokesperson, Ukrainian military intel service
Frankly, North Korean troops are using old-fashioned, World War II-like tactics.
But the Ukrainian military emphasized that North Korean forces should not be underestimated as they are gaining experience and learning.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.