[News Today] NK SOLDIER’S LETTER IN COMBAT

Ukrainian forces disclosed a letter found on a North Korean soldier killed in combat. Written in Korean, the ungiven letter celebrates a comrade's birthday, deployed with Russian troops. Here's more.



"To Comrade Song Ji-myung who is marking a birthday here in Russia, far away from the DPRK and beloved parents"



Ukrainian authorities disclosed a crumpled letter written in Korean, saying that it was found on the body of a North Korean killed in a battle.



Written on December 9, the letter ended, wishing Song a happy birthday and good health. But it was presumably not delivered to him.



Ukraine is releasing materials about North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, such as drone attacks and fake IDs almost every day.



It is psychological warfare to highlight North Korea's military support for Russia and attract international attention while demoralizing North Korean troops.



Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Ukrainian President

This is the third Christmas we are observing since the war began. We cannot celebrate it the way we would like to, the way it should be celebrated.



Ukraine claims that the involvement of North Korean troops has not yet made a significant impact on the course of its war with Russia, explaining that North Korean soldiers lack skills to cope with new weapons like drones.



Yevgen Yerin / Spokesperson, Ukrainian military intel service

Frankly, North Korean troops are using old-fashioned, World War II-like tactics.



But the Ukrainian military emphasized that North Korean forces should not be underestimated as they are gaining experience and learning.