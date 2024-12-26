News Today

[News Today] KBS SERIES GOES TO CENTRAL ASIA

[LEAD]
Mamamoo's Solar returns to the musical stage after two years. Meanwhile, KBS's 'A Walk Around the Neighborhood' marks its 300th episode with a special visit to Central Asia’s Korean community.

[REPORT]
"His eyes whisper to me, my love is everlasting, so don't worry."

Solar of girl group Mamamoo returns to the musical stage. It's been two long years.

She will play the role of Mata Hari, a legendary female spy in the show Mata Hari which she made her debut as a musical actress.

Solar/ Role of Mata Hari
She's a strong pioneer that took on challenges head on. But before the man she loves, she was vulnerable and selfless.

The role of Armand, who falls in love with Mata Hari, will be played by Enoch, who recently reinvented himself into a trot singer.

Enoch / Role of Armand
His greatest appeal is his heart. He sees people without preconception or bias.
===============

'A Walk Around the Neighborhood', a KBS documentary series that explores little-known neighborhoods across Korea, goes overseas for the show's 300th episode.

The program will show the lives of overseas Koreans living in Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries.

Lee Man-ki / Host, 'A Walk Around the Neighborhood'
We share the same lineage. We should embrace them warmly into the arms of Korea.
===============

Singer Lee Seung-hwan's 35th anniversary concert was cancelled two days before he was set to step on stage.

The city of Gumi cancelled the concert after Lee refused to sign the city's written promise banning him from making political comments.

The singer warned that he would take legal actions as the venue cancellation is directly related to the freedom of expression and not due to safety concerns.

While the issue is going viral on social media, Lee said the concert would be extended for four more months as he is being asked to hold it in different cities around the country.

