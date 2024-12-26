[News Today] ‘SQUID GAME 2’ PREMIERES TODAY

입력 2024-12-26 17:16:01 수정 2024-12-26 17:17:24 News Today



[LEAD]

The highly anticipated 'Squid Game 2' is soon to be released this afternoon Korea time. Some critics got a sneak peek into the series first. Let's hear what they've got to say.



[REPORT]

A children's game that literally puts contestants' lives on the line has returned.



Netflix says that 'Squid Game 2' simultaneously premieres worldwide today at 5:00 p.m. Korea time.



The audience response at the show's preview was generally positive.



American TV critics had good takes for the second season, such as "there's so many amazing action sequences" and "a masterstroke in delving deeper into the human psyche."



The Associated Press reported that it is rare for a Korean sequel to do better than the first season but said this might prove to be the exception.



However, some critics pointed out the show's potential drawbacks. First, the success of the first season in 2021 rushed the production of an unplanned second season.



Then, the cast includes an actor who was involved in an illicit drug scandal and another actor accused of sexual assault.



Some critics are concerned that the cast featuring multiple actors who had sparked social criticism could affect the show's popularity.