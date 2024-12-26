News 9

Opposition proposes impeachment motion against Acting President Han

[Anchor]

Good evening, everyone.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The Democratic Party has decided to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo.

They plan to vote on the impeachment motion in the National Assembly tomorrow (12.27).

Impeaching an acting president is unprecedented in history.

First, reporter Kim Jin-ho reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party had postponed the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo while pressuring for the appointment of constitutional judges.

But Acting President Han effectively rejected this through an emergency address to the public.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I will postpone the appointment of constitutional judges until the ruling and opposition parties agree and submit a proposal."]

The Democratic Party immediately initiated the impeachment process.

The motion for impeachment and the report to the plenary session were carried out swiftly.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It was a statement acknowledging that he is an acting leader in a state of insurrection. It has become clear that he has neither the qualifications to perform the duties of an acting president nor the will to uphold the Constitution."]

The reasons for impeaching Acting President Han are largely fivefold.

They include the refusal to appoint constitutional judges and obstructing investigations related to martial law by not recommending a special prosecutor.

Reasons for impeachment as Prime Minister are also included.

These include the suggestion to exercise the right to request reconsideration regarding the Marine Corps special prosecutor law and the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law, allegations of complicity and tacit approval regarding emergency martial law, and attempts to exercise power with former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon after the martial law situation.

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "(The side of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun) expressed that it was reported in advance. (Acting President Han) received a report on the insurrection plan in advance, which is the most fundamental reason for impeachment..."]

The Democratic Party is pushing for a vote in the plenary session tomorrow, 24 hours after the report of the impeachment motion.

If the impeachment motion passes, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Choi Sang-mok will take over as acting president.

Meanwhile, the appointment consent motion for all three constitutional judges has passed plenary sessions of the National Assembly.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

KBS
