Acting president calls for bipartisan consensus

입력 2024.12.26 (23:51)

[Anchor]

Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made his intentions clear through a statement just before the National Assembly was set to process the appointment consent bill for Constitutional Court judges.

He emphasized that consensus between the ruling and opposition parties is necessary to exercise significant powers such as the appointment of Constitutional Court judges.

Continuing with reporter Lee Hyun-jun.

[Report]

Thirty minutes before the plenary session to elect the Constitutional Court judges, Acting President Han Duck-soo appeared at the press conference.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I have come here to candidly express my concerns regarding the appointment of Constitutional Court judges."]

He stated that he would suspend the appointment of Constitutional Court judges until an agreement is reached between the ruling and opposition parties, concluding that it is appropriate to refrain from exercising the President's 'significant exclusive powers' in such a manner.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "The consistent spirit contained in our Constitution and laws is to focus on stable governance while refraining from exercising significant exclusive powers."]

He argued that if it is unavoidable to exercise the President's 'significant powers' on behalf of the President, it must be premised on an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

However, he made it clear that it is difficult to follow the opposition's demands in the current situation, where the ruling and opposition parties have changed their positions and are now in direct conflict again.

He also stated that discussions in the National Assembly are essential, considering the heavy responsibilities of Constitutional Court judges and the fairness of impeachment trials.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "A wise solution that rational citizens can accept without disagreement regarding the composition of the Constitutional Court and the appointment of Constitutional Court judges is absolutely necessary."]

He then requested Chairman Woo Won-shik and politicians from both parties to demonstrate leadership similar to that of elder statesmen who have compromised beyond party lines.

The Prime Minister's Office has defined the handling of the special prosecutor law and the appointment of Constitutional Court judges as "political issues" and has been demanding the National Assembly to come up with solutions.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

  • Acting president calls for bipartisan consensus
    입력 2024-12-26 23:56:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made his intentions clear through a statement just before the National Assembly was set to process the appointment consent bill for Constitutional Court judges.

He emphasized that consensus between the ruling and opposition parties is necessary to exercise significant powers such as the appointment of Constitutional Court judges.

Continuing with reporter Lee Hyun-jun.

[Report]

Thirty minutes before the plenary session to elect the Constitutional Court judges, Acting President Han Duck-soo appeared at the press conference.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I have come here to candidly express my concerns regarding the appointment of Constitutional Court judges."]

He stated that he would suspend the appointment of Constitutional Court judges until an agreement is reached between the ruling and opposition parties, concluding that it is appropriate to refrain from exercising the President's 'significant exclusive powers' in such a manner.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "The consistent spirit contained in our Constitution and laws is to focus on stable governance while refraining from exercising significant exclusive powers."]

He argued that if it is unavoidable to exercise the President's 'significant powers' on behalf of the President, it must be premised on an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

However, he made it clear that it is difficult to follow the opposition's demands in the current situation, where the ruling and opposition parties have changed their positions and are now in direct conflict again.

He also stated that discussions in the National Assembly are essential, considering the heavy responsibilities of Constitutional Court judges and the fairness of impeachment trials.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "A wise solution that rational citizens can accept without disagreement regarding the composition of the Constitutional Court and the appointment of Constitutional Court judges is absolutely necessary."]

He then requested Chairman Woo Won-shik and politicians from both parties to demonstrate leadership similar to that of elder statesmen who have compromised beyond party lines.

The Prime Minister's Office has defined the handling of the special prosecutor law and the appointment of Constitutional Court judges as "political issues" and has been demanding the National Assembly to come up with solutions.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
