Ruling party warns of countermeasures if impeachment motion passes

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has reacted by calling it the worst impeachment motion that devastates the government.



They warned that if the impeachment bill passes in the National Assembly, they will take all necessary measures to counter it.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



["We oppose the Prime Minister's impeachment,!Democratic Party, wake up! (Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!)"]



The People Power Party has strongly opposed t he Democratic Party's push for the impeachment of Acting President Han Duck-soo, calling it the worst impeachment motion.



They pointed out that the exchange rate is soaring, and criticized that the Democratic Party, stating that its impeachment motion will devastate state affairs and people's livelihoods and that the party will bear full responsibility.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The financial market will become unstable, exports will suffer severe damage, and the livelihood economy will take a direct hit. The Democratic Party is a group that destroys the national economy."]



They warned that diplomacy, which had been stabilizing since the acting president system, including the South Korea-U.S. alliance, will come to a halt.



They also criticized the opposition for rejecting all dialogue regarding the agreement requested by Acting President Han.



They announced that they would mobilize all possible means to counter the impeachment situation of the acting president.



[Seo Ji-young/Floor Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "We are considering all measures. We plan to hold a general meeting tomorrow to gather the opinions of all members."]



They reiterated that 200 seats, equivalent to that of the president, are needed for the passage of the impeachment bill against the acting president.



If the Democratic Party pushes for passage with its 151 seats, they plan to file a request for a constitutional dispute trial and a request for a stay of effect with the Constitutional Court.



Meanwhile, today (12.26), during the vote on the appointment of Constitutional Court justices, the People Power Party members did not participate, arguing that the acting president has no appointment authority and that the candidate recommendation process was flawed.



However, four members, including Kim Sang-wook, Kim Ye-ji, Cho Kyung-tae, and Han Zee-a, participated in the vote, stating that the Constitutional Court should quickly establish a nine-member system.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



