News 9

Ruling party warns of countermeasures if impeachment motion passes

입력 2024.12.26 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party has reacted by calling it the worst impeachment motion that devastates the government.

They warned that if the impeachment bill passes in the National Assembly, they will take all necessary measures to counter it.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

["We oppose the Prime Minister's impeachment,!Democratic Party, wake up! (Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!)"]

The People Power Party has strongly opposed the Democratic Party's push for the impeachment of Acting President Han Duck-soo, calling it the worst impeachment motion.

They pointed out that the exchange rate is soaring, and criticized that the Democratic Party, stating that its impeachment motion will devastate state affairs and people's livelihoods and that the party will bear full responsibility.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The financial market will become unstable, exports will suffer severe damage, and the livelihood economy will take a direct hit. The Democratic Party is a group that destroys the national economy."]

They warned that diplomacy, which had been stabilizing since the acting president system, including the South Korea-U.S. alliance, will come to a halt.

They also criticized the opposition for rejecting all dialogue regarding the agreement requested by Acting President Han.

They announced that they would mobilize all possible means to counter the impeachment situation of the acting president.

[Seo Ji-young/Floor Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "We are considering all measures. We plan to hold a general meeting tomorrow to gather the opinions of all members."]

They reiterated that 200 seats, equivalent to that of the president, are needed for the passage of the impeachment bill against the acting president.

If the Democratic Party pushes for passage with its 151 seats, they plan to file a request for a constitutional dispute trial and a request for a stay of effect with the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, today (12.26), during the vote on the appointment of Constitutional Court justices, the People Power Party members did not participate, arguing that the acting president has no appointment authority and that the candidate recommendation process was flawed.

However, four members, including Kim Sang-wook, Kim Ye-ji, Cho Kyung-tae, and Han Zee-a, participated in the vote, stating that the Constitutional Court should quickly establish a nine-member system.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling party warns of countermeasures if impeachment motion passes
    • 입력 2024-12-26 23:56:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party has reacted by calling it the worst impeachment motion that devastates the government.

They warned that if the impeachment bill passes in the National Assembly, they will take all necessary measures to counter it.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

["We oppose the Prime Minister's impeachment,!Democratic Party, wake up! (Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!)"]

The People Power Party has strongly opposed the Democratic Party's push for the impeachment of Acting President Han Duck-soo, calling it the worst impeachment motion.

They pointed out that the exchange rate is soaring, and criticized that the Democratic Party, stating that its impeachment motion will devastate state affairs and people's livelihoods and that the party will bear full responsibility.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The financial market will become unstable, exports will suffer severe damage, and the livelihood economy will take a direct hit. The Democratic Party is a group that destroys the national economy."]

They warned that diplomacy, which had been stabilizing since the acting president system, including the South Korea-U.S. alliance, will come to a halt.

They also criticized the opposition for rejecting all dialogue regarding the agreement requested by Acting President Han.

They announced that they would mobilize all possible means to counter the impeachment situation of the acting president.

[Seo Ji-young/Floor Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "We are considering all measures. We plan to hold a general meeting tomorrow to gather the opinions of all members."]

They reiterated that 200 seats, equivalent to that of the president, are needed for the passage of the impeachment bill against the acting president.

If the Democratic Party pushes for passage with its 151 seats, they plan to file a request for a constitutional dispute trial and a request for a stay of effect with the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, today (12.26), during the vote on the appointment of Constitutional Court justices, the People Power Party members did not participate, arguing that the acting president has no appointment authority and that the candidate recommendation process was flawed.

However, four members, including Kim Sang-wook, Kim Ye-ji, Cho Kyung-tae, and Han Zee-a, participated in the vote, stating that the Constitutional Court should quickly establish a nine-member system.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”
200석 vs 151석 논란…<br>헌재 “공식 입장 없어”

200석 vs 151석 논란…헌재 “공식 입장 없어”
아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”

아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”
[단독] “국방정보본부장도 <br>‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보

[단독] “국방정보본부장도 ‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.