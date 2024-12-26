Constitutional Court proceeds with impeachment trial prep

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has not submitted any materials or appointed representatives ahead of the first impeachment trial preparation date tomorrow (12.27).



The Constitutional Court has decided to proceed with the scheduled trial preparation date as planned.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side did not submit the documents requested by the Constitutional Court today (12.26) again.



[Lee Jin/Spokesperson of the Constitutional Court: "No written documents have been received from the respondent (President Yoon Suk Yeol)."]



The Constitutional Court had requested the submission of cabinet meeting minutes, proclamations, and evidence plans, but the deadline for submission has already passed by two days.



President Yoon's representative has also not been determined yet.



However, the Constitutional Court has decided to proceed with the first trial preparation date scheduled for tomorrow at 2 PM as planned.



Justices Cheong Hyung-sik and Lee Mi-son are expected to organize the issues and evidence of the case before the formal trial begins.



However, if no one from President Yoon's side attends, there is a possibility that the procedure may not proceed.



[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Court Justice: "(If the presiding justice) thinks it necessary to further (proceed with) the preparation procedure, I believe they will designate another date."]



In the case of the delayed appointment of President Yoon's representatives, the Constitutional Court may appoint a 'public defender.'



However, the Constitutional Court stated that the appointment of a public defender is "a matter for the court to decide."



The Constitutional Court has also announced that, separate from the trial preparation procedure, a dedicated team is continuing to prepare for the main trial by organizing the facts and legal principles.



Initially, President Yoon's side had announced that they would reveal their response plan regarding the trial preparation date after Christmas, but they did not provide any significant stance today.



Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice nominee Ma Yong-joo stated during today's confirmation hearing that governmental actions are, in principle, subject to judicial review, and he found it difficult to agree with the claim that the president is not subject to charges of insurrection.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



