What are the key issues in the impeachment trial?

[Anchor]

Now, let's summarize the key issues in this impeachment trial case.

Reporter Kim Beom-joo will tell us how President Yoon and the National Assembly will argue their points.

[Report]

The grounds for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol are primarily two: the unconstitutional and illegal declaration of emergency martial law and the crime of insurrection under criminal law.

First, let's look at the declaration of emergency martial law.

President Yoon's side argues that the declaration of emergency martial law is a 'high-level act of governance' such as the power of pardon and foreign affairs, and therefore is not subject to judicial review at all.

On the other hand, the National Assembly argues that there was no national emergency such as war or invasion, which are the conditions for declaring martial law as stipulated in the Constitution, and that there was no notification procedure to the National Assembly as required by the Martial Law Act, thus claiming it is unconstitutional and illegal.

Now, let's examine the second ground for impeachment, which is the crime of insurrection.

The key issue here is whether there was an intention to disrupt the constitutional order.

President Yoon's side claims that he did not effectively prevent the National Assembly from voting to lift martial law and withdrew troops as requested by the National Assembly, asserting that there was no intention to disrupt the constitutional order.

However, the National Assembly contends that armed military forces were deployed to the National Assembly to paralyze its functions, labeling this as an attempt to disrupt the constitutional order.

Therefore, it seems that whether there was an actual attempt to remove lawmakers during the vote on the lifting of martial law, or whether there were attempts to arrest politicians, will be contentious points.

The Constitutional Court is expected to review these key issues and, if it determines that there were unconstitutional or illegal acts, will ultimately consider the severity of those violations in reaching a conclusion.

This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.

