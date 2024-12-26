News 9

Former defense minister claims he reported the martial law to PM in advance

[Anchor]

The legal team of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is acc used of leading the emergency martial law, held a press conference, claiming that the former minister reported the martial law to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in advance.

The Prime Minister's Office immediately refuted this, stating that they would take legal action.

Reporter Jin Sun-min has the story.

[Report]

The legal team of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun appeared at their first press conference.

They claimed that the former minister reported to then-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo before President Yoon Suk Yeol regarding the declaration of emergency martial law.

According to the martial law act, which requires reporting to the Prime Minister first before proposing emergency martial law, they stated that the report was made to the Prime Minister first.

The Prime Minister's Office immediately countered, stating that they had not received any prior report and announced that they would take legal action against the false claims.

The former minister's side also stated that President Yoon did not give any orders to arrest members of the National Assembly on the day of the martial law.

This contradicts the testimonies of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Special Warfare Command Chief Kwak Jong-geun, who claimed that President Yoon had instructed to arrest members of the National Assembly.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Special Warfare Command Chief/Nov. 10/National Assembly Defense Committee: "The President called me directly on a secure phone. He said, 'Get the people inside out.'"]

Regarding the former Intelligence Command Chief Noh Sang-won, who is suspected of having conspired in advance for the martial law, it was stated that the former minister only consulted him regarding the intelligence leak incident in August.

As for the martial law proclamation, the former minister admitted that he drafted the initial version but stated that President Yoon deleted the section related to 'curfew' from the draft.

Regarding the declaration of emergency martial law, they reiterated the claim from President Yoon's side that it was an act of governance.

Meanwhile, prior to the press conference, there were protests when the legal team of the former minister refused interviews from some media outlets, leading to police intervention.

KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

