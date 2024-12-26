News 9

[Exclusive] Defense Intelligence Agency Director present at martial law discussion

입력 2024.12.26 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The day before the declaration of martial law, then-Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho met with Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and it has been confirmed that Won Cheon-hee, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was present at this meeting.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) reports that there were discussions about martial law at that time.

Won Cheon-hee has previously stated that he was not aware of the martial law in advance.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

Former and current officials of the Intelligence Command held a so-called 'hamburger meeting' to discuss martial law in advance.

This took place on the 1st and 3rd of this month.

However, it has been confirmed that Commander Moon Sang-ho, who attended the first meeting, met with former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun in his office at 9 AM the following day.

In particular, it has been confirmed that Won Cheon-hee, who is Commander Moon's direct superior and oversees military intelligence, was present at this meeting.

The intelligence document obtained by KBS includes reports on the utilization of intelligence budgets and the status of equipment.

However, the CIO believes that discussions related to martial law took place during the ministerial briefing attended by Commander Moon and Director Won.

This contradicts Director Won's previous claims.

[Won Cheon-hee/Head of Defense Intelligence Agency/Nov. 10/National Assembly Defense Committee: "(Have you ever received any reports related to this?) No, I have not."]

[Ahn Gyu-back/National Assembly Defense Committee: "It appears that the contents discussed at the first (hamburger) meeting were reported to former Minister Kim Yong-hyun. It must be clearly revealed what was reported and what instructions were received."]

The CIO plans to continue its investigation by analyzing the conversations that took place at that time.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Defense Intelligence Agency Director present at martial law discussion
    • 입력 2024-12-26 23:56:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

The day before the declaration of martial law, then-Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho met with Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and it has been confirmed that Won Cheon-hee, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was present at this meeting.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) reports that there were discussions about martial law at that time.

Won Cheon-hee has previously stated that he was not aware of the martial law in advance.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

Former and current officials of the Intelligence Command held a so-called 'hamburger meeting' to discuss martial law in advance.

This took place on the 1st and 3rd of this month.

However, it has been confirmed that Commander Moon Sang-ho, who attended the first meeting, met with former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun in his office at 9 AM the following day.

In particular, it has been confirmed that Won Cheon-hee, who is Commander Moon's direct superior and oversees military intelligence, was present at this meeting.

The intelligence document obtained by KBS includes reports on the utilization of intelligence budgets and the status of equipment.

However, the CIO believes that discussions related to martial law took place during the ministerial briefing attended by Commander Moon and Director Won.

This contradicts Director Won's previous claims.

[Won Cheon-hee/Head of Defense Intelligence Agency/Nov. 10/National Assembly Defense Committee: "(Have you ever received any reports related to this?) No, I have not."]

[Ahn Gyu-back/National Assembly Defense Committee: "It appears that the contents discussed at the first (hamburger) meeting were reported to former Minister Kim Yong-hyun. It must be clearly revealed what was reported and what instructions were received."]

The CIO plans to continue its investigation by analyzing the conversations that took place at that time.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”
200석 vs 151석 논란…<br>헌재 “공식 입장 없어”

200석 vs 151석 논란…헌재 “공식 입장 없어”
아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”

아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”
[단독] “국방정보본부장도 <br>‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보

[단독] “국방정보본부장도 ‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.