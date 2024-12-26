[Exclusive] Defense Intelligence Agency Director present at martial law discussion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The day before the declaration of martial law, then-Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho met with Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and it has been confirmed that Won Cheon-hee, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was present at this meeting.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) reports that there were discussions about martial law at that time.



Won Cheon-hee has previously stated that he was not aware of the martial law in advance.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



Former and current officials of the Intelligence Command held a so-called 'hamburger meeting' to discuss martial law in advance.



This took place on the 1st and 3rd of this month.



However, it has been confirmed that Commander Moon Sang-ho, who attended the first meeting, met with former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun in his office at 9 AM the following day.



In particular, it has been confirmed that Won Cheon-hee, who is Commander Moon's direct superior and oversees military intelligence, was present at this meeting.



The intelligence document obtained by KBS includes reports on the utilization of intelligence budgets and the status of equipment.



However, the CIO believes that discussions related to martial law took place during the ministerial briefing attended by Commander Moon and Director Won.



This contradicts Director Won's previous claims.



[Won Cheon-hee/Head of Defense Intelligence Agency/Nov. 10/National Assembly Defense Committee: "(Have you ever received any reports related to this?) No, I have not."]



[Ahn Gyu-back/National Assembly Defense Committee: "It appears that the contents discussed at the first (hamburger) meeting were reported to former Minister Kim Yong-hyun. It must be clearly revealed what was reported and what instructions were received."]



The CIO plans to continue its investigation by analyzing the conversations that took place at that time.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!