CIO demands President Yoon's attendance on Dec. 29

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has sent a third attendance request to President Yoon Suk Yeol.

They have notified him to come in for questioning on Sunday, December 29, three days from now.

However, it is uncertain whether President Yoon will receive the request or respond to the summons.

Reporter Kim So-young has the details.

[Report]

This third summons notification came just a day after the Christmas summons investigation was canceled yesterday (12.25).

The summons date is set for 10 AM on the 29th, which is three days away.

The time from the notification of attendance to the investigation day has been shortened compared to the second summons notification, likely in response to criticism over delays in the investigation.

The attendance request was sent via express mail to the Offices of the Secretary to the President for Administrative Affairs and the Personal Secretary to the President, and the presidential residence.

The attendance request is expected to arrive tomorrow (12.27), but there is also a possibility that it will be refused, similar to the second summons notification.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer/Dec. 24: "This is not an issue that can be explained to the investigators as to whether it constitutes an insurrection or not. Of course, when the time comes, he will respond to that (investigative) procedure."]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has not yet submitted the attorney appointment form to the CIO.

There have been suggestions about the possibility of requesting an arrest warrant due to continued noncompliance with the summons, but it is reported that the CIO has decided to issue one more summons notification to secure procedural legitimacy.

In particular, if an arrest warrant is executed, a detention warrant must be requested within 48 hours, and it seems that the lack of investigation into key figures such as former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has also been taken into account.

As the summons investigation of President Yoon is being delayed, the launch of a special investigation team and the timing of its establishment are expected to be variables in the summons investigation.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

