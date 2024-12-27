News 9

Another cold wave arrives; over 20cm of heavysnowfall expected in southwestern regions

입력 2024.12.27 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Since this afternoon (12.26), the cold wind has intensified, bringing back a cold wave.

Tomorrow (12.27) will be even colder.

In the morning, the perceived temperature in the central region is expected to drop below minus 10 degrees ,Celsius, and heavy snow is forecasted for the Honam and Chungcheong regions, so caution is needed.

This is a report from meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

Cheonggyecheon area is filled with year-end festival decorations.

Due to the strong cold wind that began this afternoon, citizens who came out to see the sights were dressed in thick clothes and winter gear.

[Park Min-ja/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "Yesterday, the wind wasn't that cold, but today, a winter-like cold wind is blowing, so I came fully prepared to enjoy Cheonggyecheon from end to end."]

Today, the highest temperature in Seoul was 2.6 degrees, about 4 degrees lower than yesterday (12.25).

Compared to the morning's lowest temperature, it only rose by a little over 2 degrees.

As temperatures drop further overnight, tomorrow morning, Seoul will see minus 7 degrees, and Chuncheon will drop to minus 12 degrees.

A cold wave warning has been issued for the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon, where temperatures will drop below minus 10 degrees.

With strong winds, the perceived temperature will be even lower.

Heavy snow is forecasted for the Chungcheong and Honam regions.

[Kim Young-jun/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As snow clouds developed over the West Sea are moving in, we expect a lot of snow, especially in the western regions..."]

By the day after tomorrow (12.28), more than 20cm of snow is expected along the western coast and the southern inland of North Jeolla Province, and 3 to 10cm of heavy snow is expected in the western coast of South Chungcheong Province and Gwangju.

This snowfall is expected to be particularly heavy from tomorrow night to the morning of the day after tomorrow.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that heavy wet snow is expected in South Chungcheong, North Jeolla, and the northwestern regions of South Jeolla Provinces, urging caution to prevent damage to facilities.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Another cold wave arrives; over 20cm of heavysnowfall expected in southwestern regions
    • 입력 2024-12-27 00:16:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

Since this afternoon (12.26), the cold wind has intensified, bringing back a cold wave.

Tomorrow (12.27) will be even colder.

In the morning, the perceived temperature in the central region is expected to drop below minus 10 degrees ,Celsius, and heavy snow is forecasted for the Honam and Chungcheong regions, so caution is needed.

This is a report from meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

Cheonggyecheon area is filled with year-end festival decorations.

Due to the strong cold wind that began this afternoon, citizens who came out to see the sights were dressed in thick clothes and winter gear.

[Park Min-ja/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "Yesterday, the wind wasn't that cold, but today, a winter-like cold wind is blowing, so I came fully prepared to enjoy Cheonggyecheon from end to end."]

Today, the highest temperature in Seoul was 2.6 degrees, about 4 degrees lower than yesterday (12.25).

Compared to the morning's lowest temperature, it only rose by a little over 2 degrees.

As temperatures drop further overnight, tomorrow morning, Seoul will see minus 7 degrees, and Chuncheon will drop to minus 12 degrees.

A cold wave warning has been issued for the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon, where temperatures will drop below minus 10 degrees.

With strong winds, the perceived temperature will be even lower.

Heavy snow is forecasted for the Chungcheong and Honam regions.

[Kim Young-jun/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As snow clouds developed over the West Sea are moving in, we expect a lot of snow, especially in the western regions..."]

By the day after tomorrow (12.28), more than 20cm of snow is expected along the western coast and the southern inland of North Jeolla Province, and 3 to 10cm of heavy snow is expected in the western coast of South Chungcheong Province and Gwangju.

This snowfall is expected to be particularly heavy from tomorrow night to the morning of the day after tomorrow.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that heavy wet snow is expected in South Chungcheong, North Jeolla, and the northwestern regions of South Jeolla Provinces, urging caution to prevent damage to facilities.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”
200석 vs 151석 논란…<br>헌재 “공식 입장 없어”

200석 vs 151석 논란…헌재 “공식 입장 없어”
아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”

아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”
[단독] “국방정보본부장도 <br>‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보

[단독] “국방정보본부장도 ‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.