Another cold wave arrives; over 20cm of heavysnowfall expected in southwestern regions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since this afternoon (12.26), the cold wind has intensified, bringing back a cold wave.



Tomorrow (12.27) will be even colder.



In the morning, the perceived temperature in the central region is expected to drop below minus 10 degrees ,Celsius, and heavy snow is forecasted for the Honam and Chungcheong regions, so caution is needed.



This is a report from meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



Cheonggyecheon area is filled with year-end festival decorations.



Due to the strong cold wind that began this afternoon, citizens who came out to see the sights were dressed in thick clothes and winter gear.



[Park Min-ja/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "Yesterday, the wind wasn't that cold, but today, a winter-like cold wind is blowing, so I came fully prepared to enjoy Cheonggyecheon from end to end."]



Today, the highest temperature in Seoul was 2.6 degrees, about 4 degrees lower than yesterday (12.25).



Compared to the morning's lowest temperature, it only rose by a little over 2 degrees.



As temperatures drop further overnight, tomorrow morning, Seoul will see minus 7 degrees, and Chuncheon will drop to minus 12 degrees.



A cold wave warning has been issued for the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon, where temperatures will drop below minus 10 degrees.



With strong winds, the perceived temperature will be even lower.



Heavy snow is forecasted for the Chungcheong and Honam regions.



[Kim Young-jun/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As snow clouds developed over the West Sea are moving in, we expect a lot of snow, especially in the western regions..."]



By the day after tomorrow (12.28), more than 20cm of snow is expected along the western coast and the southern inland of North Jeolla Province, and 3 to 10cm of heavy snow is expected in the western coast of South Chungcheong Province and Gwangju.



This snowfall is expected to be particularly heavy from tomorrow night to the morning of the day after tomorrow.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that heavy wet snow is expected in South Chungcheong, North Jeolla, and the northwestern regions of South Jeolla Provinces, urging caution to prevent damage to facilities.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!