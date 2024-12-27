News 9

Aging society drives rise in prostate and pancreatic cancer cases

[Anchor]

A few days ago, we reported that our country has entered a super-aged society.

The rapid aging trend is also affecting the incidence of cancer.

It has been found that the incidence of cancers that are more common in older adults, such as prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer, is increasing.

This is Hong Jin-ah reporting.

[Report]

This is a patient in their 60s who recently underwent surgery for prostate cancer.

After feeling discomfort while urinating, they underwent tests and were diagnosed with stage 2 prostate cancer four months ago.

[Patient: "I thought I was exercising hard and managing my health well...."]

According to the national cancer registration statistics released by the government for 2022, the number of prostate cancer patients increased by 9.2% compared to the previous year, making it the cancer with the highest increase overall, followed by pancreatic cancer at 6.4% and breast cancer at 1.2%.

The increase in the population aged 65 and older is analyzed to be a major factor in the rising incidence of cancers that primarily affect older adults.

[Yang Han-gwang/Director of the National Cancer Center: "The super-aged society is one factor, and another important cause is the westernization of dietary habits as we advance..."]

In men, the most common cancers are lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and stomach cancer, while in women, they are breast cancer, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer.

About 7 out of 10 cancer patients survive for more than five years after diagnosis, indicating a steady increase in survival rates.

In particular, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer show survival rates of over 90%, while lung cancer, liver cancer, and pancreatic cancer have relatively lower rates.

However, the survival rates for lung cancer, stomach cancer, and liver cancer have significantly improved compared to the early 2000s due to the national cancer screening program.

Cancer prevalence, referring to those currently undergoing treatment or who have been cured, accounts for about 5% of the entire population, and it is estimated that if they live to life expectancy, about 38% of men and 35% of women will develop cancer.

This is KBS News Hong Jin-ah.

