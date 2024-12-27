News 9

Supreme Court overturns guilty verdicts of Aekyung and SK Chemical

입력 2024.12.27 (00:19) 수정 2024.12.27 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In 2011, reports of an unidentified lung disease began to emerge across the country, starting with pregnant women.

The cause was identified as humidifier disinfectants.

After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court issued its first ruling on civil liability last year.

Prior to this, in 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed the guilt of Oxy, stating that the main ingredient of the humidifier disinfectant produced by Oxy, 'PHMG', was harmful, yet it was used in the product, and that the label on the container claimed it was 'safe for humans'.

The prosecution also charged the former CEOs of SK Chemical and Aekyung Industry, who sold another humidifier disinfectant, as joint offenders with Oxy, and brought them to trial in 2019.

Today (12.26), the Supreme Court made a different ruling.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim reports on the reasons behind this.

[Report]

The Supreme Court focused on the fact that the main ingredients of the humidifier disinfectants made by SK Chemical and Aekyung Industry are different from those of Oxy products.

While Oxy product has PHMG as its main ingredient, the products from SK Chemical and Aekyung Industry have CMIT/MIT as their main ingredients.

Therefore, it was determined that the products of each company could be seen as independently developed and released.

Since they are entirely separate products, the former CEOs of the two companies cannot be punished as joint offenders with Oxy, leading to the overturning of the lower court's ruling and the case being sent back to the Seoul High Court.

Among the 98 victims of this case, most used products from SK Chemical, Aekyung Industry, and Oxy together.

As a result, the appellate court that received the case again is expected to closely examine the causal relationship between the products they used and the victims' deaths.

[Nam Seong-wook/Victims' attorney: "When comparing the social impact and the severity of the results, it seems to be a ruling that is overly focused on formal logic...."]

The first trial had previously acquitted the defendants, stating there was no evidence that CMIT and MIT caused lung diseases.

However, the appellate court recognized the causal relationship between the products of these companies and lung diseases, as well as the joint offender relationship with Oxy and other parties whose guilt was confirmed.

But with the Supreme Court making a different ruling, this case, which resulted in over 90 casualties, will again be subject to the court's judgment.

Meanwhile, SK Chemical stated regarding today's ruling, "We respect the court's decision" and "We will continue our efforts for the recovery of victims."

KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Supreme Court overturns guilty verdicts of Aekyung and SK Chemical
    • 입력 2024-12-27 00:19:08
    • 수정2024-12-27 00:19:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

In 2011, reports of an unidentified lung disease began to emerge across the country, starting with pregnant women.

The cause was identified as humidifier disinfectants.

After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court issued its first ruling on civil liability last year.

Prior to this, in 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed the guilt of Oxy, stating that the main ingredient of the humidifier disinfectant produced by Oxy, 'PHMG', was harmful, yet it was used in the product, and that the label on the container claimed it was 'safe for humans'.

The prosecution also charged the former CEOs of SK Chemical and Aekyung Industry, who sold another humidifier disinfectant, as joint offenders with Oxy, and brought them to trial in 2019.

Today (12.26), the Supreme Court made a different ruling.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim reports on the reasons behind this.

[Report]

The Supreme Court focused on the fact that the main ingredients of the humidifier disinfectants made by SK Chemical and Aekyung Industry are different from those of Oxy products.

While Oxy product has PHMG as its main ingredient, the products from SK Chemical and Aekyung Industry have CMIT/MIT as their main ingredients.

Therefore, it was determined that the products of each company could be seen as independently developed and released.

Since they are entirely separate products, the former CEOs of the two companies cannot be punished as joint offenders with Oxy, leading to the overturning of the lower court's ruling and the case being sent back to the Seoul High Court.

Among the 98 victims of this case, most used products from SK Chemical, Aekyung Industry, and Oxy together.

As a result, the appellate court that received the case again is expected to closely examine the causal relationship between the products they used and the victims' deaths.

[Nam Seong-wook/Victims' attorney: "When comparing the social impact and the severity of the results, it seems to be a ruling that is overly focused on formal logic...."]

The first trial had previously acquitted the defendants, stating there was no evidence that CMIT and MIT caused lung diseases.

However, the appellate court recognized the causal relationship between the products of these companies and lung diseases, as well as the joint offender relationship with Oxy and other parties whose guilt was confirmed.

But with the Supreme Court making a different ruling, this case, which resulted in over 90 casualties, will again be subject to the court's judgment.

Meanwhile, SK Chemical stated regarding today's ruling, "We respect the court's decision" and "We will continue our efforts for the recovery of victims."

KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스
KBS는 올바른 여론 형성을 위해 자유로운 댓글 작성을 지지합니다.
다만 이 기사는 일부 댓글에 모욕・명예훼손 등 현행법에 저촉될 우려가 발견돼 건전한 댓글 문화 정착을 위해 댓글 사용을 제한하고 있습니다.
여러분의 양해를 바랍니다.

헤드라인

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”
200석 vs 151석 논란…<br>헌재 “공식 입장 없어”

200석 vs 151석 논란…헌재 “공식 입장 없어”
아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”

아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”
[단독] “국방정보본부장도 <br>‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보

[단독] “국방정보본부장도 ‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.