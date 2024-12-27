News 9

Mobile resident registration cards introduced after 56 years

입력 2024.12.27 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On Jan. 21, 1968, the so-called 'Kim Shin-jo Incident' raised the need to identify spies, leading the government to introduce the first national identification card, the 'Resident Registration Card.'

The Resident Registration Card, which was first issued to President Park Chung-hee and his wife, was a vertical paper ID card.

Although it was coated with a plastic film, there were constant concerns about the risk of damage or forgery.

Therefore, starting in 1999, plastic Resident Registration Cards were issued, and in 2000, a hologram was attached to prevent forgery.

After 56 years of various changes since its introduction, the Resident Registration Card will be available on mobile phones starting tomorrow (12.27).

How can one obtain a mobile Resident Registration Card? Reporter Park Min-kyung will explain.

[Report]

The local community center is busy preparing for the issuance of mobile Resident Registration Cards.

Due to the difficulties of forgetting one's wallet, the demand for mobile identification is on the rise.

[Yang Seong-ja/ Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "When I revisited the hospital, they said they needed my ID because it had been about six months since my last visit. So I couldn't see the doctor..."]

Starting tomorrow, any citizen aged 17 and older registered in nine local governments across the country, including Goyang and Sejong in Gyeonggi Province, can receive a mobile Resident Registration Card as part of a pilot program.

You can pay 10,000 won at the community center to receive an IC Resident Registration Card, which can then be recognized by your mobile phone, or you can use a disposable QR code issued by the community center.

The mobile driver's license, which started being issued in 2022, has also settled in with over 4 million users.

However, there are still many voices expressing concerns about security issues.

[Kim Won-sook/ Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I often drop my phone, and with the recent hacking issues and various other concerns, I feel a bit uneasy, so I prefer the analog version."]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety explained that the mobile Resident Registration Card incorporates blockchain and encryption technology to ensure a high level of security, and that it can be locked in case of loss, reducing the risk of information leakage.

[Jo Won-gap/ Director of Digital Security Policy, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: "Unlike physical Resident Registration Cards, it requires a thorough identity verification process through facial recognition, making fraudulent use impossible."]

The ministry plans to expand the pilot issuance process nationwide in the first quarter of next year after checking for system errors.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Mobile resident registration cards introduced after 56 years
    • 입력 2024-12-27 00:24:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

On Jan. 21, 1968, the so-called 'Kim Shin-jo Incident' raised the need to identify spies, leading the government to introduce the first national identification card, the 'Resident Registration Card.'

The Resident Registration Card, which was first issued to President Park Chung-hee and his wife, was a vertical paper ID card.

Although it was coated with a plastic film, there were constant concerns about the risk of damage or forgery.

Therefore, starting in 1999, plastic Resident Registration Cards were issued, and in 2000, a hologram was attached to prevent forgery.

After 56 years of various changes since its introduction, the Resident Registration Card will be available on mobile phones starting tomorrow (12.27).

How can one obtain a mobile Resident Registration Card? Reporter Park Min-kyung will explain.

[Report]

The local community center is busy preparing for the issuance of mobile Resident Registration Cards.

Due to the difficulties of forgetting one's wallet, the demand for mobile identification is on the rise.

[Yang Seong-ja/ Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "When I revisited the hospital, they said they needed my ID because it had been about six months since my last visit. So I couldn't see the doctor..."]

Starting tomorrow, any citizen aged 17 and older registered in nine local governments across the country, including Goyang and Sejong in Gyeonggi Province, can receive a mobile Resident Registration Card as part of a pilot program.

You can pay 10,000 won at the community center to receive an IC Resident Registration Card, which can then be recognized by your mobile phone, or you can use a disposable QR code issued by the community center.

The mobile driver's license, which started being issued in 2022, has also settled in with over 4 million users.

However, there are still many voices expressing concerns about security issues.

[Kim Won-sook/ Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I often drop my phone, and with the recent hacking issues and various other concerns, I feel a bit uneasy, so I prefer the analog version."]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety explained that the mobile Resident Registration Card incorporates blockchain and encryption technology to ensure a high level of security, and that it can be locked in case of loss, reducing the risk of information leakage.

[Jo Won-gap/ Director of Digital Security Policy, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: "Unlike physical Resident Registration Cards, it requires a thorough identity verification process through facial recognition, making fraudulent use impossible."]

The ministry plans to expand the pilot issuance process nationwide in the first quarter of next year after checking for system errors.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”
200석 vs 151석 논란…<br>헌재 “공식 입장 없어”

200석 vs 151석 논란…헌재 “공식 입장 없어”
아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”

아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”
[단독] “국방정보본부장도 <br>‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보

[단독] “국방정보본부장도 ‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.