[Exclusive] North Korean workers returning as relations with China sour

[Anchor]

Buses heading to North Korea have recently been spotted in Dandong, China, which is a trade hub between North Korea and China.

As relations between North Korea and China have soured, it appears that North Korean workers are beginning to withdraw in earnest.

Kim Hyo-shin, our correspondent, has exclusively reported on the scene inside the Dandong customs where these workers are loading their belongings to head north.

[Report]

This morning (12.26) around 8 AM, a long line formed at the entrance of the Dandong customs.

Travel bags were stacked as high as a person's height, and boxes that appeared to be moving goods had clear Korean writing on them.

There were about 60 to 70 people in line, including women who seemed to be employees of North Korean restaurants.

[North Korean Worker: "(What are you doing this for?) I came out to say goodbye to the summoned family members."]

The North Korean workers who passed through customs were loaded onto two 30-seat minibuses and crossed the Yalu River bridge.

In the afternoon, buses heading to North Korea departed, and it is estimated that more than 100 North Korean workers returned north today alone.

In the Dandong wholesale market, North Korean workers can be seen shopping for winter supplies to take back to North Korea.

[North Korean Worker: "(The price of any pants has gone up.) Is this one short-sleeved? (It's short.)"]

While North Korean workers are returning, it is reported that there are almost no new North Korean personnel being dispatched to China to replace them.

China is demanding the complete withdrawal of North Korean workers in the country, citing UN sanctions against North Korea as the official reason.

[Choi Jang-ho/Korea Institute for International Economic Policy: "North Korea is requesting China to issue student or tourist visas for labor visas, but China seems to be emphasizing compliance with UN sanctions and rejecting these requests, thereby pressuring North Korea."]

As the North Korea-China relationship shows signs of strain, it seems that the closing ceremony for the 75th anniversary of North Korea-China diplomatic relations, scheduled to be held in Beijing this year, is also likely to be canceled.

With China's distancing attitude, it appears that North Korea is also expressing dissatisfaction in its own way.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting for KBS News from Beijing.

