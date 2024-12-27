News 9

N. Korean soldiers use ‘human bait’ in drone tactics

[Anchor]

The Ukrainian side has revealed a memo found in the notebook of a North Korean soldier who was killed, claiming it is a method for dealing with drones by the North Korean military.

The operation involves one person acting as bait to lure the drone, while other soldiers shoot it down.

It is truly a devastating method of response.

Reporter Geum Cheol-young has the story.

[Report]

This is a memo that the Ukrainian military claims to have found in the body of a North Korean soldier deployed by Russia.

The method of using a human bait to shoot down drones is explained in Korean and related illustrations.

The method is simple.

They move in groups of three, with one person luring the drone in the air, while the other two shoot it down.

The memo also explains that the soldier acting as bait must maintain a distance of 7 meters, while the two shooting soldiers should stay about 10 to 12 meters away.

The tactic is that when one person stops luring, the drone will hover, at which point the other two will take aim and shoot.

The memo also contains information on how to avoid artillery attacks from the Ukrainian military.

It states that since they do not shell the same place twice, soldiers should hide in the area that has been shelled and then move out of that region.

The Ukrainian military claims that even with such tactics, North Korean military casualties are still occurring in large numbers.

[Yevhen Yerin/Ukrainian Intelligence Agency Spokesperson: "The participation of North Korean soldiers is not having a significant impact on the situation."]

The Ukrainian military has stated that it is unclear whether the use of live bait is a tactic developed by the North Korean military or something trained by Russia.

This is KBS News, Geum Cheol-young.

