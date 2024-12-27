News 9

AI digital textbooks downgraded to ‘educational materials’

[Anchor]

A bill to downgrade the status of AI digital textbooks, initially planned for introduction next year, from "textbooks" to "educational materials" was passed in the National Assembly today (12.26).

This means AI textbooks will only be adopted by schools that choose to use them. The Ministry of Education has announced it will request a reconsideration of the bill.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

This is a demonstration of the AI digital textbook released by the government earlier this month.

["I'm practicing my dance moves."]

When students read English sentences, the AI evaluates their pronunciation and other aspects.

The Ministry of Education allocated over 1.2 trillion won this year for the introduction of AI textbooks.

However, there have been continuous voices of opposition, citing concerns that students may become overly immersed in digital devices.

[Moon Jeong-bog/Minority Party Member of the National Assembly Education Committee/17th Legal Affairs Committee: "In a situation where we are even considering taking away phones from children, is it really right to provide AI digital devices to students during class...?"]

Ultimately, the bill that downgrades the status of AI textbooks from 'textbook' to 'educational material' passed the National Assembly with the leadership of the opposition party.

If classified as 'educational material', each school can autonomously decide on the adoption of AI textbooks and will be excluded from the 'free education' category.

AI textbook companies are reportedly taking a firm stance, indicating they will not shy away from lawsuits, and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho also expressed regret.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "Once the revised bill is sent to the government, I plan to propose a 'reconsideration' as the minister in charge of enforcing the law."]

However, there are ongoing impeachment procedures against Han Duck-soo, the acting president who holds the right to request reconsideration.

There has been a response of confusion in the school field.

[Seoul ○○ High School Teacher/Voice Altered: "Since this policy was not initiated based on the needs of the field, it is causing problems in actual application."]

The Ministry of Education has stated that it will prepare support measures for all schools wishing to use AI textbooks.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

