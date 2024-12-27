Coach Yoon Jong-hwan aims to lead Incheon back to K League 1

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This season, coach Yoon Jong-hwan, who led Gangwon to the K League runner-up, has moved to Incheon, which has been relegated to the second division for the first time since its founding.



Having received the Coach of the Year award, Coach Yoon expressed his determination to create a 'one team' for Incheon's promotion to the first division.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Coach Yoon Jong-hwan, who led Gangwon to the K League runner-up this season, has written the 'Gangwon fairy tale.'



After winning the Coach of the Year award, he reached the pinnacle of K League coaching, but after failing to re-sign with Gangwon, he headed to Incheon, which was relegated to the second division.



Despite evaluations of his unexpected move, Coach Yoon showed confidence rather than pressure regarding the challenge.



[Yoon Jong-hwan/Incheon Coach: "This is a big challenge for me and can be considered a very difficult choice, but based on my passion and experience, I believe I can lead Incheon to a higher place..."]



Since the confirmation of relegation, the atmosphere within the Incheon club has been unsettled due to issues such as the appointment of a CEO.



When asked related questions, Coach Yoon briefly paused the press conference, appearing to be deep in thought.



["Can we take a 5-minute break?"]



He emphasized that he would stabilize the confusion through a 'one team spirit.'



[Yoon Jong-hwan/Incheon Coach: "The front office, coaching staff, and players must work together as a trinity for us to achieve promotion."]



Coach Yoon's goal for next season is promotion to K League 1.



He also announced his plan to showcase his own brand of "attacking football" at Incheon, expressing his determination to repay the passionate support of the fans.



[Yoon Jong-hwan/Incheon Coach: "I believe we need to deliver a performance that inspires dreams and hope for many fans. With diligent training, I’m confident we can present a vibrant and energetic team to our supporters."]



Incheon, marking a new start as 'Yoon Jong-hwan's team,' will leave for training in Thailand next month to begin serious preparations for the promotion.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



