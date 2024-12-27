News 9

KT's Park Jun-young breaks out of shell

입력 2024.12.27 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is a term known as 'Byeon-geo-park' that is famous in the professional basketball world.

It is a term that mocks the choice made by KT to select Park Jun-young instead of Byeon Jun-Hyeong in the past.

Park Jun-young, who was labeled with the 'Byeon-geo-park' tag, seems to be in need of a new nickname as he has shown a remarkable transformation this season.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim reports.

[Report]

'Byeon' Jun-hyeong 'geo'(skipped) and 'Park' Jun-young, abbreviated to 'Byeon-geo-park'!

This nickname was given by fans after KT selected Park Jun-young as the first overall pick instead of the top prospect Byeon Jun-hyeong in 2018.

It has a similar background to the term 'Ryu-geo-na,' which refers to the dark history of the Lotte Giants in professional baseball, where they passed on Ryu Hyun-jin for Na Seung-hyun.

In reality, Byeon Jun-hyeong has been thriving as a national team guard since his debut, while Park Jun-young struggled, causing the tag to follow him like a shadow.

[Park Jun-young/KT: "Here, my teammates call me 'Geo-park' instead of Jun-young. For my whole life, 'Byeon-geo-park' will be a word that is always associated with me, so it's like a nickname. I like it. (Byeon) Jun-hyeong, it's an honor. Keep rising! Go to the NBA!"]

However, this season, Park Jun-young has completely transformed and is shaking off the stigma of the nickname.

He is averaging 11.7 points per game this season.

What’s even more surprising is that despite being a 195cm forward, he ranks second in the league for three-point shooting percentage, exceeding 44%.

He also ranks first among domestic players and fourth overall in offensive rebounds, effectively fulfilling his role as a big man.

After experiencing the pain of being excluded from last season's championship, he prepared for this season with a desperate mindset, and it is paying off.

[Park Jun-young/KT: "Am I breaking out of my shell now? The meaning of 'Byeon-geo-park' is a word that always makes me reflect on myself, a word that reignites my determination."]

With Park Jun-young's performance, KT is currently in fourth place, even though their ace Heo Hoon is sidelined due to injury.

However, Park Jun-young is not satisfied with the present and dreams of soaring higher.

[Park Jun-young/KT: "I am still hungry. Please come up with many fun nicknames and support KT more. And please support Park Jun-young as well."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KT's Park Jun-young breaks out of shell
    • 입력 2024-12-27 00:45:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is a term known as 'Byeon-geo-park' that is famous in the professional basketball world.

It is a term that mocks the choice made by KT to select Park Jun-young instead of Byeon Jun-Hyeong in the past.

Park Jun-young, who was labeled with the 'Byeon-geo-park' tag, seems to be in need of a new nickname as he has shown a remarkable transformation this season.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim reports.

[Report]

'Byeon' Jun-hyeong 'geo'(skipped) and 'Park' Jun-young, abbreviated to 'Byeon-geo-park'!

This nickname was given by fans after KT selected Park Jun-young as the first overall pick instead of the top prospect Byeon Jun-hyeong in 2018.

It has a similar background to the term 'Ryu-geo-na,' which refers to the dark history of the Lotte Giants in professional baseball, where they passed on Ryu Hyun-jin for Na Seung-hyun.

In reality, Byeon Jun-hyeong has been thriving as a national team guard since his debut, while Park Jun-young struggled, causing the tag to follow him like a shadow.

[Park Jun-young/KT: "Here, my teammates call me 'Geo-park' instead of Jun-young. For my whole life, 'Byeon-geo-park' will be a word that is always associated with me, so it's like a nickname. I like it. (Byeon) Jun-hyeong, it's an honor. Keep rising! Go to the NBA!"]

However, this season, Park Jun-young has completely transformed and is shaking off the stigma of the nickname.

He is averaging 11.7 points per game this season.

What’s even more surprising is that despite being a 195cm forward, he ranks second in the league for three-point shooting percentage, exceeding 44%.

He also ranks first among domestic players and fourth overall in offensive rebounds, effectively fulfilling his role as a big man.

After experiencing the pain of being excluded from last season's championship, he prepared for this season with a desperate mindset, and it is paying off.

[Park Jun-young/KT: "Am I breaking out of my shell now? The meaning of 'Byeon-geo-park' is a word that always makes me reflect on myself, a word that reignites my determination."]

With Park Jun-young's performance, KT is currently in fourth place, even though their ace Heo Hoon is sidelined due to injury.

However, Park Jun-young is not satisfied with the present and dreams of soaring higher.

[Park Jun-young/KT: "I am still hungry. Please come up with many fun nicknames and support KT more. And please support Park Jun-young as well."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”
200석 vs 151석 논란…<br>헌재 “공식 입장 없어”

200석 vs 151석 논란…헌재 “공식 입장 없어”
아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”

아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”
[단독] “국방정보본부장도 <br>‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보

[단독] “국방정보본부장도 ‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.