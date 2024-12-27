KT's Park Jun-young breaks out of shell

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a term known as 'Byeon-geo-park' that is famous in the professional basketball world.



It is a term that mocks the choice made by KT to select Park Jun-young instead of Byeon Jun-Hyeong in the past.



Park Jun-young, who was labeled with the 'Byeon-geo-park' tag, seems to be in need of a new nickname as he has shown a remarkable transformation this season.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim reports.



[Report]



'Byeon' Jun-hyeong 'geo'(skipped) and 'Park' Jun-young, abbreviated to 'Byeon-geo-park'!



This nickname was given by fans after KT selected Park Jun-young as the first overall pick instead of the top prospect Byeon Jun-hyeong in 2018.



It has a similar background to the term 'Ryu-geo-na,' which refers to the dark history of the Lotte Giants in professional baseball, where they passed on Ryu Hyun-jin for Na Seung-hyun.



In reality, Byeon Jun-hyeong has been thriving as a national team guard since his debut, while Park Jun-young struggled, causing the tag to follow him like a shadow.



[Park Jun-young/KT: "Here, my teammates call me 'Geo-park' instead of Jun-young. For my whole life, 'Byeon-geo-park' will be a word that is always associated with me, so it's like a nickname. I like it. (Byeon) Jun-hyeong, it's an honor. Keep rising! Go to the NBA!"]



However, this season, Park Jun-young has completely transformed and is shaking off the stigma of the nickname.



He is averaging 11.7 points per game this season.



What’s even more surprising is that despite being a 195cm forward, he ranks second in the league for three-point shooting percentage, exceeding 44%.



He also ranks first among domestic players and fourth overall in offensive rebounds, effectively fulfilling his role as a big man.



After experiencing the pain of being excluded from last season's championship, he prepared for this season with a desperate mindset, and it is paying off.



[Park Jun-young/KT: "Am I breaking out of my shell now? The meaning of 'Byeon-geo-park' is a word that always makes me reflect on myself, a word that reignites my determination."]



With Park Jun-young's performance, KT is currently in fourth place, even though their ace Heo Hoon is sidelined due to injury.



However, Park Jun-young is not satisfied with the present and dreams of soaring higher.



[Park Jun-young/KT: "I am still hungry. Please come up with many fun nicknames and support KT more. And please support Park Jun-young as well."]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



