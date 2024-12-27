KT's Park Jun-young breaks out of shell
There is a term known as 'Byeon-geo-park' that is famous in the professional basketball world.
It is a term that mocks the choice made by KT to select Park Jun-young instead of Byeon Jun-Hyeong in the past.
Park Jun-young, who was labeled with the 'Byeon-geo-park' tag, seems to be in need of a new nickname as he has shown a remarkable transformation this season.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim reports.
[Report]
'Byeon' Jun-hyeong 'geo'(skipped) and 'Park' Jun-young, abbreviated to 'Byeon-geo-park'!
This nickname was given by fans after KT selected Park Jun-young as the first overall pick instead of the top prospect Byeon Jun-hyeong in 2018.
It has a similar background to the term 'Ryu-geo-na,' which refers to the dark history of the Lotte Giants in professional baseball, where they passed on Ryu Hyun-jin for Na Seung-hyun.
In reality, Byeon Jun-hyeong has been thriving as a national team guard since his debut, while Park Jun-young struggled, causing the tag to follow him like a shadow.
[Park Jun-young/KT: "Here, my teammates call me 'Geo-park' instead of Jun-young. For my whole life, 'Byeon-geo-park' will be a word that is always associated with me, so it's like a nickname. I like it. (Byeon) Jun-hyeong, it's an honor. Keep rising! Go to the NBA!"]
However, this season, Park Jun-young has completely transformed and is shaking off the stigma of the nickname.
He is averaging 11.7 points per game this season.
What’s even more surprising is that despite being a 195cm forward, he ranks second in the league for three-point shooting percentage, exceeding 44%.
He also ranks first among domestic players and fourth overall in offensive rebounds, effectively fulfilling his role as a big man.
After experiencing the pain of being excluded from last season's championship, he prepared for this season with a desperate mindset, and it is paying off.
[Park Jun-young/KT: "Am I breaking out of my shell now? The meaning of 'Byeon-geo-park' is a word that always makes me reflect on myself, a word that reignites my determination."]
With Park Jun-young's performance, KT is currently in fourth place, even though their ace Heo Hoon is sidelined due to injury.
However, Park Jun-young is not satisfied with the present and dreams of soaring higher.
[Park Jun-young/KT: "I am still hungry. Please come up with many fun nicknames and support KT more. And please support Park Jun-young as well."]
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
