News 9

Controversy over requesting a video review during a rally

입력 2024.12.27 (01:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

There is controversy over the timing of the video review request regarding an incident that occurred during a rally in professional volleyball.

This is due to the scene that took place yesterday.

What do you think?

In the match between GS Caltex and Hyundai E&C, players from Hyundai, including Yang Hyo-jin, Moma, Lee Da-hyun, and Jeong Ji-yun, touched the ball a total of four times during a blocking attempt.

The referee did not catch this, and GS Caltex coach Lee Young-taek requested a video review for this "four-hit" situation, but the referees rejected the request, citing the rule that a review must be requested before the rally ends.

When Coach Lee protested strongly, the match supervisor explained:

[Match Supervisor: "It was already anticipated that a four-hit situation would occur."]

[Lee Young-taek: "Are you saying it's not a foul, but you still call it?"]

[Match Supervisor: "Since you pressed the buzzer after the ball dropped, it feels late..."]

According to the match supervisor, the request for a review should be made anticipating the opponent's foul, but as the controversy grew, the volleyball federation decided to maintain the existing policy and review improvements after the season ends.

Meanwhile, Heungkuk Life's coach Daniele Turino, who mocked the opponent Jung Kwan Jang's coach Ko Hee-jin during the match, received a three-match suspension and a fine of 3 million won from the disciplinary committee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Controversy over requesting a video review during a rally
    • 입력 2024-12-27 01:01:25
    News 9
There is controversy over the timing of the video review request regarding an incident that occurred during a rally in professional volleyball.

This is due to the scene that took place yesterday.

What do you think?

In the match between GS Caltex and Hyundai E&C, players from Hyundai, including Yang Hyo-jin, Moma, Lee Da-hyun, and Jeong Ji-yun, touched the ball a total of four times during a blocking attempt.

The referee did not catch this, and GS Caltex coach Lee Young-taek requested a video review for this "four-hit" situation, but the referees rejected the request, citing the rule that a review must be requested before the rally ends.

When Coach Lee protested strongly, the match supervisor explained:

[Match Supervisor: "It was already anticipated that a four-hit situation would occur."]

[Lee Young-taek: "Are you saying it's not a foul, but you still call it?"]

[Match Supervisor: "Since you pressed the buzzer after the ball dropped, it feels late..."]

According to the match supervisor, the request for a review should be made anticipating the opponent's foul, but as the controversy grew, the volleyball federation decided to maintain the existing policy and review improvements after the season ends.

Meanwhile, Heungkuk Life's coach Daniele Turino, who mocked the opponent Jung Kwan Jang's coach Ko Hee-jin during the match, received a three-match suspension and a fine of 3 million won from the disciplinary committee.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”

민주, 한덕수 탄핵안 발의…“오늘 본회의 처리 가능”
200석 vs 151석 논란…<br>헌재 “공식 입장 없어”

200석 vs 151석 논란…헌재 “공식 입장 없어”
아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”

아직도 국무회의록 등 미제출 …“오늘 첫 변론준비기일 진행”
[단독] “국방정보본부장도 <br>‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보

[단독] “국방정보본부장도 ‘계엄’ 논의 때 배석”…공수처 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.