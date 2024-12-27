Controversy over requesting a video review during a rally

동영상 고정 취소

There is controversy over the timing of the video review request regarding an incident that occurred during a rally in professional volleyball.



This is due to the scene that took place yesterday.



What do you think?



In the match between GS Caltex and Hyundai E&C, players from Hyundai, including Yang Hyo-jin, Moma, Lee Da-hyun, and Jeong Ji-yun, touched the ball a total of four times during a blocking attempt.



The referee did not catch this, and GS Caltex coach Lee Young-taek requested a video review for this "four-hit" situation, but the referees rejected the request, citing the rule that a review must be requested before the rally ends.



When Coach Lee protested strongly, the match supervisor explained:



[Match Supervisor: "It was already anticipated that a four-hit situation would occur."]



[Lee Young-taek: "Are you saying it's not a foul, but you still call it?"]



[Match Supervisor: "Since you pressed the buzzer after the ball dropped, it feels late..."]



According to the match supervisor, the request for a review should be made anticipating the opponent's foul, but as the controversy grew, the volleyball federation decided to maintain the existing policy and review improvements after the season ends.



Meanwhile, Heungkuk Life's coach Daniele Turino, who mocked the opponent Jung Kwan Jang's coach Ko Hee-jin during the match, received a three-match suspension and a fine of 3 million won from the disciplinary committee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!