KIA Tigers signs Patrick Wisdom

The KIA Tigers in professional baseball has signed slugger Patrick Wisdom, who has recorded 20 home runs in the big leagues for three consecutive years.



With this, the foreign player roster for the 10 teams has been finalized, and the investment amount is as impressive as the glamorous lineup.



Wisdom has a powerful swing that seems capable of crushing the ball.



His incredible strength is evident as the balls drop into the third-level stands, far above the outfield wall.



KIA acquired this slugger, who has hit 20 home runs in the major leagues for three consecutive years, for about 1.4 billion won.



Kiwoom Heroes also re-signed Yasiel Puig, a former teammate of Ryu Hyun-jin from his Dodgers days, and all 10 teams engaged in a 'war of money' for foreign player signings that will determine their season.



The total salary for the 30 players has been recorded as the highest ever, exceeding 4.2 million dollars.



In particular, KT Wiz emerged as the team with the highest expenditure, spending 6.3 billion won on the salaries of three foreign players.



