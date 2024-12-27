News 9

Yoon Ina aims for LPGA Rookie of the Year

[Anchor]

Golf fans seem to be eagerly waiting for next year's LPGA Tour opening just to see this player.

Yoon Ina, who dominated the Korean stage this year, expressed her strong ambition to win the Rookie of the Year award in her debut season.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Yoon Ina possesses driving power and star quality that rivals the world's top players.

After a dazzling coronation as a three-time winner at the KLPGA Awards, Yoon Ina's gaze is now set on the LPGA Tour.

With high praise that she will also succeed on the dream stage, Yoon Ina is playing for a once-in-a-lifetime glory.

[Yoon Ina/ Hite Jinro: "I need to work hard to equip myself with a higher level of skill on the world stage and prepare thoroughly to aim for the Rookie of the Year title next year."]

Yoon Ina mentioned that she is looking forward to the moment of playing alongside Ko Jin-young, who holds the record for the longest time as world number one, and current world number one Nelly Korda.

This is because she has a grand goal of standing at a higher place, surpassing her idols, rather than just being a player who shines for a year.

[Yoon Ina/ Hite Jinro: "I definitely want to try for the world number one ranking, and winning a gold medal at the Olympics is a title that I really desire."]

While participating in the LPGA Tour Qualifying Series, she also discovered areas for improvement.

Adapting to the much firmer and faster American grass compared to Korea is a challenge.

[Yoon Ina/ Hite Jinro: "(The area for improvement is) the short game. The grass is different from Korea, and I felt that various techniques are needed to get closer to the pin."]

Having matured during her time of reflection due to the disciplinary action from playing the wrong ball incident, Yoon Ina plans to depart in January and make her official LPGA debut at the Founders Cup in early February.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

