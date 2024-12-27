News Today

[News Today] ACTING PRES. FACES IMPEACHMENT

입력 2024.12.27 (16:42) 수정 2024.12.27 (16:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Today, an unprecedented impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo is up for a vote in the National Assembly. If passed, Han will be suspended from his roles as both Prime Minister and Acting President. This marks the first time an acting president has faced impeachment.

[REPORT]
An impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo is put to a vote in a parliament plenary session that began at 3 p.m. Friday.

Voting is possible from the afternoon which is 24 hours after the motion was reported to parliament on Thursday.

The main opposition Democratic Party earlier put off introducing the motion while pressuring the acting president to appoint judges to the Constitutional Court.

However as Han practically rejected to do so in a televised address,

Han Duck-soo / Acting President
I will defer appointing Constitutional Court justices until rival parties reach an agreement.

the DP immediately went ahead with the impeachment proceedings.

The bill's introduction and report to the plenary session took place swiftly back to back.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
The speech acknowledged his part in treason. Han is not fit to serve as acting president and lacks the will to defend the constitution.

Five main reasons have been cited for impeachment.

Han's refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices and his obstruction of the martial law investigation including failure to recommend a permanent special counsel.

Other grounds relate to his role as prime minister.

Han is accused of requesting the reconsideration of special probe bills on the death of a marine and First Lady Kim Keon-hee and abetting or turning a blind eye to the December 3 martial law decree.

The impeachment bill also accuses Han of trying to exercise power in the aftermath of that event together with former ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon.

Noh Jong-myun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party
Former defense minister said martial law plan was reported in advance. Han receiving report of insurrection is main reason for impeachment.

If the motion passes, deputy prime minister and finance minister Choi Sang-mok is next in line to serve as acting president.

Also on Thursday, the National Assembly passed motions on the appointment of all three Constitutional Court justice nominees.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ACTING PRES. FACES IMPEACHMENT
    • 입력 2024-12-27 16:42:50
    • 수정2024-12-27 16:43:45
    News Today

[LEAD]
Today, an unprecedented impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo is up for a vote in the National Assembly. If passed, Han will be suspended from his roles as both Prime Minister and Acting President. This marks the first time an acting president has faced impeachment.

[REPORT]
An impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo is put to a vote in a parliament plenary session that began at 3 p.m. Friday.

Voting is possible from the afternoon which is 24 hours after the motion was reported to parliament on Thursday.

The main opposition Democratic Party earlier put off introducing the motion while pressuring the acting president to appoint judges to the Constitutional Court.

However as Han practically rejected to do so in a televised address,

Han Duck-soo / Acting President
I will defer appointing Constitutional Court justices until rival parties reach an agreement.

the DP immediately went ahead with the impeachment proceedings.

The bill's introduction and report to the plenary session took place swiftly back to back.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
The speech acknowledged his part in treason. Han is not fit to serve as acting president and lacks the will to defend the constitution.

Five main reasons have been cited for impeachment.

Han's refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices and his obstruction of the martial law investigation including failure to recommend a permanent special counsel.

Other grounds relate to his role as prime minister.

Han is accused of requesting the reconsideration of special probe bills on the death of a marine and First Lady Kim Keon-hee and abetting or turning a blind eye to the December 3 martial law decree.

The impeachment bill also accuses Han of trying to exercise power in the aftermath of that event together with former ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon.

Noh Jong-myun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party
Former defense minister said martial law plan was reported in advance. Han receiving report of insurrection is main reason for impeachment.

If the motion passes, deputy prime minister and finance minister Choi Sang-mok is next in line to serve as acting president.

Also on Thursday, the National Assembly passed motions on the appointment of all three Constitutional Court justice nominees.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 한덕수 권한대행 탄핵소추안 국회 통과

[속보] 한덕수 권한대행 탄핵소추안 국회 통과
[속보] 한 권한대행 “국회 결정 존중…직무정지하고 헌재 결정 기다리겠다”

[속보] 한 권한대행 “국회 결정 존중…직무정지하고 헌재 결정 기다리겠다”
[속보] 검찰 “윤 대통령, ‘해제돼도 2번, 3번 계엄령…계속 진행’ 지시”

[속보] 검찰 “윤 대통령, ‘해제돼도 2번, 3번 계엄령…계속 진행’ 지시”
‘12·3 계엄’ 24일 만에…<br>역사적인 탄핵심판 법정 공개

‘12·3 계엄’ 24일 만에…역사적인 탄핵심판 법정 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.