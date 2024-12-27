[News Today] ACTING PRES. FACES IMPEACHMENT
[LEAD]
Today, an unprecedented impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo is up for a vote in the National Assembly. If passed, Han will be suspended from his roles as both Prime Minister and Acting President. This marks the first time an acting president has faced impeachment.
[REPORT]
An impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo is put to a vote in a parliament plenary session that began at 3 p.m. Friday.
Voting is possible from the afternoon which is 24 hours after the motion was reported to parliament on Thursday.
The main opposition Democratic Party earlier put off introducing the motion while pressuring the acting president to appoint judges to the Constitutional Court.
However as Han practically rejected to do so in a televised address,
Han Duck-soo / Acting President
I will defer appointing Constitutional Court justices until rival parties reach an agreement.
the DP immediately went ahead with the impeachment proceedings.
The bill's introduction and report to the plenary session took place swiftly back to back.
Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
The speech acknowledged his part in treason. Han is not fit to serve as acting president and lacks the will to defend the constitution.
Five main reasons have been cited for impeachment.
Han's refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices and his obstruction of the martial law investigation including failure to recommend a permanent special counsel.
Other grounds relate to his role as prime minister.
Han is accused of requesting the reconsideration of special probe bills on the death of a marine and First Lady Kim Keon-hee and abetting or turning a blind eye to the December 3 martial law decree.
The impeachment bill also accuses Han of trying to exercise power in the aftermath of that event together with former ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon.
Noh Jong-myun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party
Former defense minister said martial law plan was reported in advance. Han receiving report of insurrection is main reason for impeachment.
If the motion passes, deputy prime minister and finance minister Choi Sang-mok is next in line to serve as acting president.
Also on Thursday, the National Assembly passed motions on the appointment of all three Constitutional Court justice nominees.
